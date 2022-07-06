British Wimbledon doubles star refuses to play after heated umpire argument over Hawk-Eye

British world No 1 doubles star Joe Salisbury and his partner Rajeev Ram were embroiled in a heated argument with umpire Fergus Murphy when they disagreed with a call from the Hawk-Eye system during their Wimbledon doubles quarter-final. The top-seeded duo had break point against Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin but were unable to convert it following the Hawk-Eye challenge and called the supervisor to court, refusing to play.
Salisbury and Ram were leading 6-3 and had a break point at 5-5 in the second set to give themselves the chance to serve for a two-set lead. A volley from Roger-Vasselin was called long to gift the world No 1 duo the game and they sat down for the changeover as game was called, but the Frenchman challenged his shot and was successful with Hawk-Eye showing the ball in.
The British-American duo immediately argued the call with umpire Fergus Murphy and refused to play unless the system was turned off, with even the chair umpire claiming he saw the ball out. “No way man. That’s ridiculous. We’re turning the machine off,” Ram said, while Salisbury claimed he wasn’t “starting again” until Hawk-Eye was disabled for the rest of the match.
“I’m not playing, there’s two calls there. There’s no way. We’re not at a Futures here man,” Ram stressed, while the Brit added: “The whole point of machine is to get the calls right, that was this far out. The machine is obviously wrong, turn it off. There’s no chance that was in.”
And the umpire admitted: “I saw it out aswell, the review official checked it, the system is fine, they have all the information. We take the call. I know you disagree with it but that’s the way we do it.” Both men sounded frustrated as they fired back: “But you know it was wrong.”
Murphy responded: “I can tell you what I saw, but we have to go with the system all the time. We’re not turning it off.” Ram and Salisbury then called for the referee as both teams went to their benches to wait for a solution.
But the supervisor said the match would have to continue with Hawk-Eye turned on while he investigated whether or not it was correctly calibrated and working. “The main question is that we need the proof that the system isn’t working. There’s no proof it’s not working,” he told Ram and Salisbury.
“It’s 100% wrong,” The Brit told him, while his partner continued: “They just confirmed its working but they’re wrong. We’re ok with that decision, we just want it off from now on because it doesn’t work. The system doesn’t work, why are we using something that doesn’t work. I don’t get it?”
But the referee told them: “We go with the system, I check with them. We have to go on now with that.” Play resumed as he went to investigate and the top seeds dropped the set in a tiebreak 7-6(1). They continued their discussion with the supervisor at the conclusion of the set but didn’t appear too bothered as they stomed back to take the third set 6-1.
