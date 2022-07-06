Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Beta Reportedly Coming in September

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta will be coming first to PS5 and PS4, and according to the latest rumor the start date will be in September. The beta will take place over two weekends, with the first weekend being dedicated to PlayStation players and the other to a cross-play beta between all platforms.

When will the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta take place?

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta is due to start on September 15 according to the latest rumor from What If Gaming. Players who pre-order the game on PS5 or PS4 will get early access to the beta on that date, while all players on those consoles will be able to join in on September 17. This exclusive PlayStation beta period will end on September 19.

All players who pre-ordered the game on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, or PC will be able to access the second beta period when it apparently begins on September 22. Those who haven’t pre-ordered the game can join in the beta when early access ends on September 24. This beta period will end on September 26. This second beta will allow players on all platforms to test out the game’s cross-play features, giving Infinity Ward more of an idea about how their servers will cope when the game is fully released on October 28.

The beta was previously believed to be happening in August based on an Amazon game listing that stated they would be sending out beta codes that month. While this rumor is more specific and is from a more reliable Call of Duty insider, take it with a pinch of salt until Activision and Infinity Ward confirm the beta dates themselves.

