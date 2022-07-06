Camilla steps out in sunny Wales wearing £203 green floral dress and £3k designer bracelet





Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, 74, and Prince Charles, 73, are in Wales undertaking royal engagements for a week. Today, the Prince and the Duchess visited Millbrook Primary School in Newport, Wales. The Duchess is the Patron of the National Literacy Trust, and officially opened the school’s new library.

This was part of The National Literacy Trust's nationwide Primary School Library Alliance campaign. For the occasion, Camilla chose a chic shirt dress, which appeared to be from Cefinn, the designer label by Samantha Cameron. The £203 dress is currently on sale from £290. The dress' description on the website says: "Cefinn's 'Georgie' shirt dress is so elegant and feminine.

"It's made from recycled twill that's patterned with warm blooms and has pleats throughout the skirt to create movement as you walk. "Cinch the waist with the accompanying belt." The midi dress featured long sleeves and a green floral pattern. She previously wore the dress at a festival in Salisbury in June this year.

