Camilla’s wedding gift to Kate held adorable meaning – but she never wears it

Kate is a keen photographer, often taking the official birthday photographs of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

And Kate took candid photos of Camilla on the grounds of her private home, Ray Mill House, which will appear on the front cover of July’s issue.

At royal engagements, Kate and Camilla’s warm relationship is clear for all to see, and the pair often share a giggle together.

At Trooping the Colour this year, Kate and Camilla also shared a carriage with the three Cambridge children during the royal procession.