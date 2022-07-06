‘Cheer’ star Jerry Harris sentenced to 12 years in prison in child pornography case | CNN





CNN

—



“Cheer” star Jeremiah “Jerry” Harris has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois Joseph D. Fitzpatrick.

“The sentence is 12 years in prison, to be followed by 8 years of court-supervised release,” Fitzpatrick said to CNN in an email.

Harris, a former star of the Netflix reality docuseries “Cheer,” pleaded guilty in February to one count each of receiving child pornography and engaging in sexual acts with a minor.

CNN has reached out to lawyers for Harris for comment.

In December 2020, Harris was charged with a seven-count indictment that was filed in U.S. District Court in northern Illinois.

In a plea agreement with the government, Harris pleaded guilty to two of the charges from that indictment, stating that he received child pornography and engaged in interstate travel to meet a 15-year-old boy with whom he engaged in sexual relations.

“Cheer” follows the cheer team from Navarro College in Corsicana, Texas. Harris is one of several students whose stories were spotlighted in the series, which debuted on the streaming service in January 2020.

The second season of “Cheer,” released last year, addressed the allegations made against Harris and featured an interview with two of his accusers.