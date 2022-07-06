Communications agency W creates dedicated unit for metaverse

Communications agency W is rolling out W3 in Asia that is said to operate exclusively in the metaverse. By harnessing the agency’s global Creative and Studio teams, W3 seeks to deliver a comprehensive 360 consultation offering for brands looking to unlock the full potential of the metaverse. Ranging from NFTs, immersive AR and VR experience, avatars, to virtual 3D spaces, W3 is set to help brands creatively explore the technology powering the metaverse, and create new audience engagement touchpoints and revenue channels.

The first W3 location will be Decentraland, with additional worlds coming online thereafter. As part of the launch, W in Singapore will also join forces with the W3 team based in London to help clients navigate this emerging world through virtual and multi-reality experiences. In London, W’s existing work in the Web 3.0 space includes a digital fashion collection and “reforestation’” tournament in Fortnite for the Institute of Engineering and Technology, to drive STEM engagement with GenZ audiences, as well as a series of NFT player cards with whisky client Monkey Shoulder.

Warren Johnson, founder of W, said: “Web 3.0’s convergence of technology, art and UX offers the most exciting opportunity we have seen for PR and brands in the last five years. With that prospect comes curiosity as brands try to keep up with the rapid pace of innovation.” He added that W3 enables the agency to step confidently into this new era with an inside track to guide its clients.

Meanwhile, according to W, the agency in Singapore is partner to brands such as American Express, Hilton, Impossible Foods, Marks & Spencer, Moët Hennessy and Diageo, and TUMI, among others. Specialising in PR, Digital and Live with more than 200 people spanning across Singapore, London, and New York, the agency offers a suite of marketing and communications services across the globe. According to its website, W has worked for clients such as DBS, foodpanda, Red Bull, Property Guru, and Air Asia, among other brands.

W’s foray into the space comes as many brands across Asia mull the entry into the metaverse. For example, Celcom recently dived into the metaverse with AR content, Nonvoice Metaverse, for all subscribers. The telco offered consumers 10 aggregated and integrated consumer apps, delivering digital experiences covering AR games, education, digital collectibles and sports. Among the AR services available includes SCOAAR, a multiplayer AR air hockey game that enables two simultaneous players to freely interact with AR by physically moving; and Bookful, which holds an AR library with book titles from different publishers and brands, among others.

Similarly, Yahoo Hong Kong launched a series of metaverse activities in the city to explore the use of immersive advertising technologies and to strengthen connections between individuals via metaverse in June. Resembling Hong Kong’s most iconic visual elements such as neon lights and skyscrapers, Yahoo’s metaverse recreated a three-storey multi-functional space with bars, NFT galleries, sports fields and rooftops. This came shortly after Facebook’s owner Meta Platforms launched similar plans. The week-long project featured the latest elements in sports, entertainment and lifestyle trends to connect the real and virtual worlds, and offer unique metaverse experience for users.

