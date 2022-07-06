Cyprus brings back mandatory face masks indoors as Covid cases soar across Europe

Face coverings will be mandatory in all indoor public venues including in shops, pubs and restaurants. The rule comes into effect in Cyprus on July 8.
Covid cases have tripled in Cyprus in the last month with around 1,500 cases a day on average on July 5 compared to fewer than 300 a month ago.
Cyprus only lifted its face mask rule in June, marking a quick U-turn for the Government as cases rise.
There are concerns that other top holiday destinations could make the same decision as cases soar across Europe.
Cyprus’ Health Minister, Michalis Hadjipantela, said that a rise in hospital cases had prompted the decision.
READ MORE: Travellers face ‘absolute carnage’ at Manchester Airport
Face masks were already reintroduced in pharmacies, clinical labs and at Government testing sites.
Cyprus is a popular holiday destination with many tourists excited to travel to one of the country’s beach resorts this summer.
Spain’s Health Minister has also warned residents to wear masks in crowded indoor spaces.
Covid cases are on the rise in Spain with hospitalisations now at their highest level since February.
DON’T MISS
Covid infections in Italy are also currently at a five month high and are up almost 40 percent in a fortnight.
Masks are required in Italy on public transport and people who test positive must isolate for a week.
British holidaymakers in Turkey are no longer required to prove they are vaccinated or test negative to enter the country.
They also do not have to wear masks although health chiefs advise that people wear them in crowded spaces.
Source link