Cyprus brings back mandatory face masks indoors as Covid cases soar across Europe

Face coverings will be mandatory in all indoor public venues including in shops, pubs and restaurants. The rule comes into effect in Cyprus on July 8.

Covid cases have tripled in Cyprus in the last month with around 1,500 cases a day on average on July 5 compared to fewer than 300 a month ago.

Cyprus only lifted its face mask rule in June, marking a quick U-turn for the Government as cases rise.

There are concerns that other top holiday destinations could make the same decision as cases soar across Europe.

Cyprus’ Health Minister, Michalis Hadjipantela, said that a rise in hospital cases had prompted the decision.

READ MORE: Travellers face ‘absolute carnage’ at Manchester Airport