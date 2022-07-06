Drivers urged to be careful when switching to EVs- might not be the best choice

An expert has warned drivers to think carefully about making the switch to an EV. Electric cars can be very different compared to petrol and diesel alternatives and it might take some time to get used to them.

However, Tom Hixon, Head of Instructor Support at Bill Plant Driving School, exclusively told Express.co.uk that drivers should think twice before making the switch.

In March alone, Brits bought more EVs than in all of 2019.

And, figures are suggesting that this might indeed be the case.

With the cost of fuel remaining at record levels, motorists across the UK might think about switching to an EV.

“Sometimes it’s a case of looking into different electric vehicles and finding the one that suits your lifestyle and needs.“

The charging costs of EVs also seem to be increasing.

Drivers of electric vehicles will now need to fork out over £220 more per year to get around. This is according to vehicle insurance provider GoCompare, and the UK’s leading EV charging app Zap-Map.

The average cost of charging an electric car on the high-speed public network has risen by as much as 3p per mile since last year.

Surging energy prices have resulted in increases across both regular and rapid/ultra-rapid EV chargers.

The research showed that it now costs an average of 48p per kWh to charge at a rapid/ultra-rapid device, compared to just 35p per kWh in December 2021.

Similarly, the cost per kWh at regular devices has increased from 24p to 33p in the same period.

Despite this, EV enthusiasts can still claim to be in a better position than drivers who have to fill up at the pumps.

That’s because charging an electric vehicle is still plenty cheaper than paying for petrol – at around £326 less per year.

With current petrol prices through the roof, it would cost an average of £1,246 to travel 8,000 miles (an average annual distance) in a petrol vehicle, and just £923 in an EV; and this is not taking into account further cost savings from charging at home or on slower, lower-powered units.