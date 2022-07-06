Elden Ring Predicted To Outsell Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 As 2022’s Best-Selling Game In The US

Total spending on video games in the US is expected to see a year-over-year decline, the NPD Group said in findings published on Wednesday, a report that also predicted that Elden Ring will be 2022’s best-selling game. This follows a previous report that said global spending on video games would see a decline this year as well, based in part on a difficult comparison to 2021, a year in which the pandemic kept people at home, playing more games, and spending more money on them.
The new report from the NPD Group also contains predictions for what are expected to the best-selling games and consoles of 2022, with Elden Ring projected to be the year’s best-selling game and the Switch finishing the year as the best-selling console.