Harrowing videos show worker dangling from crane at Toronto construction site | CBC News

Distressing videos circulating online show a construction worker dangling high in the air from a crane load at a downtown Toronto construction site.

One 54-second snippet of video, apparently recorded from the point-of-view of another worker, was posted to Reddit on Wednesday morning.

A witness standing off-camera can be heard saying: “Oh my God, how the f–k did this happen?”

Videos of the same occurrence recorded from different angles were also being shared on other social media channels.

Warning: Video includes strong language

In a statement, a spokesperson for PCL, the construction company in charge of the project, confirmed that an “incident took place” at the site on Tuesday. The worker’s hand was “entangled with a tagline after hooking a load,” a company spokesperson said in an email.

“Fortunately he was safely lowered to the work surface and not seriously injured.”

The worker in the video is employed as a rigger, responsible for ensuring loads of materials are securely fastened before being hoisted by crane operators, PCL said. The development site is located at the corner of Front Street West and Simcoe Street in the downtown core of the city.

Toronto police, firefighters and paramedics all told CBC News they received no calls related to the incident.

CBC has also reached out to the Ontario Ministry of Labour, which investigates workplace events like this, to ask if any reports were filed.

PCL said it is “working with all appropriate authorities” and that an investigation is ongoing.