High cholesterol: Daily portion of a 79p food could lower your levels – ‘Important’

High cholesterol describes a waxy substance that can build up in your arteries, making it difficult for blood to flow. Characterised by a lack of warning signs, high cholesterol can lead to heart diseases and strokes. Fortunately, what you eat could help retrieve your levels from the red zone.

One potent food that could help lower your cholesterol levels is avocado, according to research, published in the Journal of the American Heart Association.

The study shares that while eating an avocado a day might have no effect on your belly fat, liver fat or waist circumference, it could provide aid for cholesterol.

What’s more, the small food can be bought for as little as 79p in some stores.

The specific type of cholesterol the fruit can lower is so-called LDL low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.

