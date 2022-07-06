High cholesterol: Signs a blockage may lead to ‘sudden’ or ‘permanent’ vision loss

“The duration of an attack is usually short and corresponds to the passage of emboli through the retinal circulation,” added the authors writing in the journal of Neurology.

They continued: “On other occasions, cholesterol emboli may cause permanent visual loss of creating a localised giant cell foreign body in the wall of the artery.”

The condition will be diagnosed if cholesterol crystals are demonstrated in arterioles.

Alternatively, a skin, renal, muscle or gastrointestinal tract biopsy may reveal crystal “ghosts” residing inside the vessels.