Joey King Says She Got “Violently High” Off An Edible On The Last Day Of Filming “The Kissing Booth” Sequels


“It was very unprofessional.”


And you probably know that the series’ second and third installments were shot back-to-back simultaneously.


But you probably didn’t know that Joey got stoned — like, really stoned — on the last day of shooting The Kissing Booth 2 and 3.


Joey says that she took an edible right before shooting the pivotal boardwalk scene in The Kissing Booth 3, in which her character Elle has a confrontation with her best friend, Lee (Joel Courtney).


Fellow actor Taylor Zakhar Perez offered the edible to her; he also took one, because he didn’t have any more scenes to shoot — but Joey did.


“I got, like, so violently high,” Joey recalled, after saying that the decision was “very unprofessional.”


“You know when you’re really high, all you know how to say is ‘I’m so high?’ That’s where I was at,” she further explained, later emphasizing that when she shot the scene in question she was “so effing high.”


There you have it, Kissing Booth fans. If you watched the third film and thought, “Hey, something’s up with that boardwalk scene,” well, you were right on the money.


Watch more of Joey’s interview with Chelsea here.



