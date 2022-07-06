Kate and William warmly embrace in rare royal PDA during charity polo match – PICTURES

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have joined guests for the Royal Charity Polo Cup, which is expected to raise £1 million for charities supported by the couple. Kate was photographed lovingly resting her hand on her husband’s arm as she gazed at him during the match.

William and Kate looked relaxed ahead of the event in Berkshire, just a few miles from Windsor Castle, at the Castle Ground at Guards Polo Club.

Kate was smiling and the couple seemed in love as they walked hugging each other.

Earlier, the Duchess was pictured stroking a cute dog and sipping on Pimms as she watched her William play.

Stunning Kate strokes her dog Orla and sips Pimm’s as she cheers Prince William on at polo

A Kensington Palace spokeswoman said the event was expected to raise £1 million for good causes like London’s Air Ambulance Charity, the homeless organisation The Passage and East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices.