Kate Middleton and dog Orla delight fans with ‘sweet’ moment while supporting William





Orla is the Cambridge’s black spaniel who was gifted to them by Kate’s brother James Middleton just before their previous spaniel Lupo passed away. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the Royal Charity Polo Cup at Windsor and raised over £1million for charities supported by the royals.

According to Kensington Palace, the organisations set to benefit from the winnings of the match are: SHOUT, The Foundling Museum, The Welsh Rugby Charitable Trust, London Air Ambulance, Mountain Rescue England and Wales, The Anna Freud Centre, Family Action, The Forward Trust, East Anglia Children’s Hospice, and The Passage. The match was played at the Castle Ground at Guards Polo Club only a few miles from Windsor Castle. The Prince played in a round robin event where three teams competed for the cup. William was part of the US Polo Assn team who went head-to-head with BP Polo and Monterosso Vikings.

The Duchess was photographed stroking the cocker-spaniel while holding a glass of Pimms as both she and the dog supported Prince William. Kate chose to wear a white Emilia Wickstead dress with black detailing on the front paired with brown earrings and black sunglasses. The coordination of the outfit with the family spaniel was not lost on one royal fan. On Instagram user @teriwilsonauthor said: "Kate looks gorgeous today as always.

Others added: “So happy that they brought the dog. This is such an adorable picture” For some royal fans the picture sparked jealousy with many saying that Orla has received the royal treatment of learning behaviour etiquette. One user said: “Wish my dog behaved as well with no leash” while another added, “I’m so jealous how well behaved their spaniel is off the lead. “Mine would have been off like lightning.”