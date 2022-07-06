Kate’s body language analysed: Duchess tucks hair behind her ears when feeling anxious





The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were spotted going through a range of emotions while they watched the tense tennis match between Cameron Norrie and David Goffin on Tuesday.

Darren Stanton, a body language expert, analysed the couple as they joined tennis enthusiasts in the stands at the prestigious tournament. Speaking about the Duchess’ mannerisms at the match, Mr Stanton said, at times, she appeared anxious. Speaking to the Daily Mirror, he said: “During a tense moment on court, Kate was seen anxiously tucking her hair behind her ears as William pulled an expression of tension”. British player Norrie prevailed and beat his Belgium opponent, David Goffin, in a dramatic five-set game, reaching the Wimbledon semi-finals.

However, the road to victory wasn’t easy, which was reflected on the Duchess’ face. Kate and William cheered loudly when Norrie battled hard to secure the 3-6 7-5 2-6 6-3 7-5 win against unseeded Goffin. Mr Stanton said: “As always an outing on such a public scale sees Kate and William setting the scene and a precedent for how things are to be for when William becomes King. “They are two individuals who aren’t afraid to be themselves while still upholding their Royal duties graciously and as best they possibly can.” READ MORE: Camilla to hold onto country bolthole ‘Where she goes to escape!’

He seemed to be mouthing “Oh no, no, not…F…” before the cameras panned away, not letting him finish his sentence. But by the end of the match, the pair looked overjoyed with the outcome. Norrie is the first British man to reach the Wimbledon singles semi-finals since Andy Murray in 2016 and the first British player since Johanna Konta in 2017. After winning, the 26-year-old said: “I think just winning a match like this, I’m in shock. I don’t know what to say now. I have flashbacks of all the hard work and all the sacrifices I have had to make and it’s definitely paid off – and it feels pretty good.”