Ladder®, the Sports Nutrition Company Created by LeBron James and Arnold Schwarzenegger, Partners with The Vitamin Shoppe® for Exclusive National Retail Availability

Ladder, the sports nutrition company founded by LeBron James and Arnold Schwarzenegger, announced today that its products are available for the first time in retail stores, via an exclusive partnership with The Vitamin Shoppe, an omni-channel specialty retailer of nutritional products. Ladder products are now on shelves at over 690 locations of The Vitamin Shoppe and on www.vitaminshoppe.com, as well as the company’s Super Supplements stores, across the country. Previously, Ladder products were available only online.

“We created Ladder to address a need for clean, safe, effective products that we could trust, and that would help maximize our peak performance. To see how it’s grown into a community of athletes of every level, all striving to reach their goals, is pretty special,” said LeBron James. “I’m excited that this partnership with The Vitamin Shoppe will make Ladder even more accessible as we continue to innovate the product and expand the Ladder community.”

All Ladder sports supplements are NSF Certified for Sport® and formulated to meet the highest standards of quality, performance, and taste. NSF Certified for Sport® is an independent third-party certification program that helps athletes, dietitians, coaches and consumers make safer decisions when choosing supplements.

The Products

All of Ladder’s products are designed and formulated to help customers get to the next level of performance for training and exercise. Ladder products available at The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements include:

● Ladder Pre-Workout (Strawberry Lemonade and Tropical Fruit flavors) – Ladder’s formula helps fight fatigue and improve focus so you can go harder for longer. Unlock your potential with an extra surge of energy.

● Ladder Whey Protein (Chocolate and Vanilla flavors) – Ladder’s Whey Protein uses 100% whey protein isolate, the gold standard for delivering amino acids to muscles quickly, and tart cherry helps reduce post-workout muscle soreness.

● Ladder Plant Protein (Chocolate and Vanilla flavors) – Ladder’s Plant Protein and vegan amino acid blend helps your muscles repair and recover faster, while tart cherry helps reduce post-workout muscle soreness. Feel great for your next workout — and your day.

● Ladder Hydration (Mixed Berry flavor) – Help your body stay fueled and fight fatigue. With the Refuel Ratio™, Ladder’s Hydration helps support optimal hydration and absorption of important electrolytes.

Sharon Leite, CEO of The Vitamin Shoppe, commented: “As the leading destination for lifelong wellness solutions, The Vitamin Shoppe is committed to bringing the most innovative products to our customers. We are thrilled to be the exclusive retail partner to launch Ladder sports nutrition products nationwide, backed by the expertise of two ultimate icons of sports and fitness, LeBron James and Arnold Schwarzenegger. Ladder’s formulas are trusted by elite athletes and are now accessible in our stores to anyone looking for the highest levels of quality, performance and taste in their sports nutrition supplements.”

History of Ladder

During Game 1 of the 2014 NBA Finals, LeBron James experienced muscle cramps in one of the biggest moments of his career. Dedicated to never having his body fail him again, LeBron partnered with his long-time trainer Mike Mancias to retool his nutrition and fitness regimen with a focus on supplements to fit his performance needs. After finding a lack of products that were both clean and effective, they decided to make their own.

To formulate a line of clean performance products with the highest quality and safety standards, they assembled a team of science and nutrition experts. LeBron also consulted with long-time friend, Arnold Schwarzenegger. Arnold championed the need for a certified, trusted line of premium supplements that could not only be used by elite athletes, but also be available to the public. The team spent the next four years developing their foundational supplements, focusing on taste, performance, and quality.

About Ladder

Founded by LeBron James and Arnold Schwarzenegger, Ladder is a sports nutrition company dedicated to creating high-performance, NSF Certified for Sport® workout supplements for daily use. Designed to help achieve peak performance before, during and after physical activity, we formulate products to complement a strong nutritional foundation and help unlock the next level in training and exercise. More info at Ladder Supplements: Higher Performance For A Stronger You

About The Vitamin Shoppe

Lifelong Wellness Starts Here™. The Vitamin Shoppe®, a subsidiary of Franchise Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FRG), is a global, omnichannel specialty retailer and wellness lifestyle Company with the mission of providing customers with the most trusted products, guidance, and services to support them on their journeys of lifelong wellness. Based in Secaucus, New Jersey, the Company offers a comprehensive assortment of nutritional solutions, including vitamins, minerals, specialty supplements, herbs, sports nutrition, homeopathic remedies, green living products, and natural beauty products. In addition to carrying products from approximately 700 national brands, The Vitamin Shoppe offers products from its proprietary brands within its owned and wholesale channels, including: The Vitamin Shoppe®, Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe™, BodyTech®, BodyTech® Elite, fitfactor™, fitfactor KETO™, plnt®, ProBioCare®, True Athlete®, and TrueYou™. In the U.S., the Company conducts business through over 700 company-operated retail stores under The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements™ banners, and via its website. The company is expanding its retail footprint via an innovative, omnichannel franchising model and opened its first franchise store in 2022. Globally, The Vitamin Shoppe serves customers in select Asia, South America, and Central America markets through local retail and e-commerce partners.

