Live news updates: More than 40 members of UK government quit, heaping pressure on Boris Johnson

Hajj: After a two year hiatus because of the pandemic, Saudi Arabia will again welcome international pilgrims to perform the annual ritual. One million people are expected to attend.

Samsung: The South Korean company will issue its expectations for second-quarter earnings, which will be released later this month. The guidance comes amid signs the global chip shortage is slowing.

G20: Foreign ministers from the group meet on the Indonesian island of Bali. Many ministers will attend in-person, including Sergei Lavrov, Russian foreign minister. The global food and energy crisis are on the agenda.

Markets: Stock markets whipsawed on Wednesday while a sell-off in US government bonds continued after minutes from the Federal Reserve’s most recent meeting warned that the central bank could move to a “more restrictive” monetary policy to fight inflation. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note gained 0.12 percentage points to 2.93 per cent, the S&P 500 closed 0.4 per cent higher and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.4 per cent.