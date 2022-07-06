Looking for fun? Metro-east calendar has more than 30 events to choose from

Noon Thursday, July 7 is the deadline to appear in next week’s What’s Happening. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions.

Highlighted Events

▪ Bastille Day at the Jarrot Mansion — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 9. Jarrot Mansion State Historic Site, 124 E. First St., Cahokia Heights. The Jarrot Mansion will be open to the public for tours in honor of Bastille Day (Thursday, July 14). Visitors will get a rare glimpse of the unique mansion to celebrate the state’s French heritage. The nearby Cahokia Courthouse State Historic Site will also be open. jarrotmansion.org

▪ Proud Exhibition — 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 13, through 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21. Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, Alton. Join Jacoby Arts Center as they support and celebrate LGBTQIA+ connected art. An opening reception takes place 6-8 p.m. Friday, July 15. The exhibit will run through Sunday, Aug. 21 during gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free and open to the public. jacobyartscenter.org

Events

▪ Millstadt Township Farmers Market — 3-6 p.m. Fridays. Millstadt VFW Event Center, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. Featuring everything: local plants, fruit, coffee, produce, flowers, honey, eggs, baked goods, jellies/jams and flea market items. No vendor fees. 618-476-3037.

▪ Green Door Art Gallery Anniversary Celebration & Reception — 5-8 p.m. Friday, July 8. Green Door Art Gallery, 21 N. Gore Ave., Webster Groves, Missouri. The gallery will celebrate its third anniversary under owner Mary Martin at a reception that coincides with the opening of the gallery’s newest exhibit “Abstracted.” For more information about Green Door Art Gallery, or about the new exhibit, visit greendoorartgallery.com/abstracted/

▪ Tower Grove Park Beer and Cocktail Garden — 4-8 p.m. Fridays and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays through October. Ruins Pond, Tower Grove Park, 4257 Northeast Drive, St. Louis. Enjoy a variety of seasonal and classic Schlafly beer, four seasonally rotating cocktails from STL Barkeep, food truck fare, live music, yoga and yard games. Free to attend. A portion of the beer and cocktail proceeds will benefit Tower Grove Park. schlafly.com

▪ The Big Bounce America — Timed ticket access Friday, July 8, through Sunday, July 10. Brookdale Farm, 8004 Twins River Road, Eureka, Missouri. The Big Bounce America is the biggest touring inflatable event in the world and features four massive inflatable attractions. Turn up the wow-factor and push the limits of family-friendly entertainment to new heights. For tickets and info: thebigbounceamerica.com.

▪ Metals & Electronics Recycle Drive — 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 9. Public Parking Lot, 227 W. Main St., Collinsville. Accepting office equipment, vehicles, electronics, batteries, appliances, machinery. Fees for TV/Monitor, CRT. No paper, glass, plastic, wood, cardboard or tires. 618-344-7232.

▪ Missouri Botanical Garden Green Living Festival — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 9. Missouri History Museum, 5700 Lindell Blvd., St. Louis. The Missouri Botanical Garden’s annual Green Living Festival is returning in person as a series of pop-up events at institutions throughout the heart of St. Louis. The “Summer of Sustainability” series invites visitors to engage with experts at these events throughout the summer in a day of learning and exploring ideas for sustainable lifestyles. The July 9 event is included with regular entry to the Missouri History Museum where general admission is free. 314-577-5100 or mobot.org/greenlivingfest.

▪ Litchfield Pickers Market — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 10. 400 N. State St., Downtown Litchfield. Vintage, antique, industrial, architectural, repurposed and collectible goods. facebook.com/litchfieldpickersmarket

Games

▪ Metro Cribbage Club — 6 p.m. Thursdays. American Legion Post 365, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. For more information, contact Yvonne Bright, 618-344-1521 or ybrightmail@gmail.com.

▪ Euchre — 7 p.m. Friday, July 8. Smithton Senior Center, 711 S. Main St., Smithton. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Partner night. Snacks welcome. Water, soda and coffee will be available for purchase. Masks not required. 618-791-8769 or 618-698-3785.

▪ The Field House Museum presents Croquet in the Lou — 1 p.m. Sunday, July 10. Sons of Rest Shelter, Tower Grove Park, 3619 Southeast Drive, St. Louis. Grab a mallet and whack during an afternoon of fun playing croquet when you join the Field House Museum in Tower Grove Park for our first croquet tournament, Croquet in the Lou! with special guest Jodie Fusz Rugart, the No. 1 ranked American women’s croquet champion, and her husband, championship-level player Conrad Rugart. For tickets and info: https://bit.ly/3yas21V.

▪ Granite City Senior Social Club Bingo — 1:30 p.m. Sunday, July 10. Granite City Township Hall, 2060 Delmar, Granite City. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. Admission is $1, plus $1 for four cards. Must be 50 or older or disabled to play. 618-444-6771.

▪ Japan America Society of St. Louis Trivia Night — 6-10 p.m. Saturday, July 16. Seven Holy Founders, 6741 Rock Hill Road, Affton, Missouri. Mulligans, silent auction, restaurant certificates, 50/50, cash prizes. Japan-themed questions, free Japanese beer, Japanese auction items. Tables of eight: $200 non-members, $160 members. jasstl.org

Theater/Concerts

▪ Highland Thursday Night Live Concert Series: Billy Joel Tribute Band — 7 p.m. Thursday, June 30. Downtown Square, Highland. Enjoy live entertainment on Thursday evenings. Feel free to bring your own lawn chair(s), blanket, cooler, etc., and enjoy the show. The Lions Club will be selling brats, pork burgers and chicken sandwiches. highlandil.gov

▪ 2022 Summer Music Series: Trixie Delight — 8 p.m. Friday, July 8. The Orris Theatre, 265 Merchant St., Ste. Genevieve, Missouri. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Admission: $20 at the door or online at stegenchamber.org/summer-music-series.

▪ Highland Muny Band — Approximately 8 p.m. Friday, July 8. Downtown Square, Highland. Listen to the beautiful music of the Muny Band all summer. Free and open to the public. facebook.com/HighlandMunyBand

▪ Music in the Park Summer Concert Series: Vince K. (Variety) — 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 13. Klucker Hall (Upstairs), 14 Park Drive, Shiloh. Free parking. Sponsored by Village of Shiloh. 618-632-1022, ext. 119.

▪ Whitaker Music Festival 2022 Concert Series: Sweetie & the Toothaches — 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 13. Missouri Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw Blvd., St. Louis. Entry at 5 p.m. The Whitaker Music Festival offers a lineup of free Wednesday evening concerts under the stars. Pack a picnic and enjoy the beauty of the Garden grounds in summertime bloom as you listen to the tunes and rhythms of an eclectic rotation of artists from week to week. Live music will begin at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays through Aug. 3. Free admission entry begins at 5 p.m. Last entry is at 8:15 p.m. Advance reservations required. mobot.org/whitaker

▪ Evening at the Jazz Garage with Jacob Webb and J. White — 7-11 p.m. Saturday, July 16. Gateway Classic Cars of St. Louis, 1237 Central Park Drive, O’Fallon. VIP early access 6:30 p.m. Gateway Classic Cars is hosting STL Smooth JAZZ’s first annual Evening at the Jazz Garage Concert. This inaugural event will have performances by J. White, an internationally recognized Billboard artist, and Jacob Webb, award-winning producer, bassist, pianist, and multi-instrumentalist.Enjoy an evening filled with smooth jazz, good food and drink and lots of fun. For tickets and info: https://bit.ly/3ODUoZu.

Clubs & Support Groups

▪ St. Clair County Genealogical Society — 7 p.m. Thursday, July 7. Online via Zoom. Program: Navigating the Society’s Public Website. SCCGS’s public website has 495 web pages and PDF documents. Do your searches get the most from this website? Learn a few shortcuts and tricks from Diane Walsh, webmaster since 1999. The meeting is open to the public, but space is limited. Reservation information is at stclair-ilgs.org/events or facebook.com/STCCGSIL.

▪ Marine Historical Society — 7 p.m. Monday, July 11. Marine Senior Citizens Center, 101 W. Silver St., Marine. Open to the public. All are welcome.

▪ St. Clair County Office on Aging Senior Level 1 Pickleball — 9-11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays starting Tuesday, July 12. St. Paul UCC, 115 W. B St., Belleville. Pickleball is the latest trend for seniors, combining ping pong, badminton and tennis. This new group is for beginners. To register: 618-234-4410, ext. 7034.

▪ Parents of Addicted Loved Ones — 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Online via Zoom. The PAL group provides education, support and hope to family members and loved ones of someone who has an addiction of substance use disorder. Free and open to all. For info or to join the Zoom meeting, contact Craig at 618-567-6095. palgroup.org

▪ O’Fallon Sunrise Rotary Meeting — 6:45 a.m. Wednesdays. O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., O’Fallon. 618-210-8156 or ofallonsunriserotary.org

▪ The National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern IL (NAMI SWI) — 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 13. Heights Community Church, 2227 Vandalia, Collinsville and online via Zoom. For family members or other caregivers of someone who has a mental illness. Meetings held the second Wednesday of each month. For information, contact Kelly at kellyjefferson@charter.net or call NAMI at 618-798-9788.

▪ Belleville Community Band — 7:30-9 p.m. Wednesdays. Belleville Philharmonic Hall, 116 N. Jackson St., Belleville. Currently seeking new members, particularly woodwinds, percussion and tuba. Visit the Belleville Community Band Facebook page for more info.

Food

▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Traditional menu of cod, hamburgers, hot dogs, pork steaks and several side dishes. Dine-in and carryout. Credit cards accepted. Orders can be called in at 618-632-6229 or facebook.com/KnightsOfColumbus4239

▪ Aviston Legion Fish Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Fridays. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod (baked or fried), catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, fries, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. Dine-in and carryout. 618-228-7311. avistonlegion.com

▪ Okawville American Legion Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Fridays. American Legion Post 233, 205 N. Hanover St., Okawville. Dine in or carryout. Also serving lunch 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday with a salad bar. Pizza made fresh and served every day. facebook.com/OkawvilleLegion

Reservations Required

▪ The Salvation Army of St. Clair County Women’s Auxiliary ‘Dress and Angel Program’ Registration — 1-7 p.m. Thursday, July 7, and 1-4 p.m. Friday, July 8. Belleville Corps, 20 Glory Place, Belleville. Registration is required for the Aug. 6 event, which is an opportunity for children ages 4-12 to choose an outfit, jacket and socks for the upcoming school year. Open to residents of St. Clair County. Required information at registration: parent picture for all adults in the household, birth certificate/medical card for all persons in the household and proof of residency (utility bill within the past 30 days or lease agreement). 618-235-7378.

▪ KSHE-95 Summer Blood Drive — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, July 8, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 9. Hatheway Cultural Center Gallery, Lewis & Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey. Everyone who attempts to give blood during this drive will receive a KSHE-95 Summer Blood Drive T-shirt and will be entered to win a pair of tickets to the KSHE 55th Birthday Party featuring Sammy Hagar & The Circle w/George Thorogood & The Destroyers on Friday, Aug. 26. To make an appointment to donate, call ImpactLife at 800-747-5403 or sign up online at www.bloodcenter.org/group, group code 10571. Eat and hydrate well before donating. You must present a photo ID to donate. Masks and appointments are required.

▪ Adult Zumba with Aimee — 6-7 p.m. Thursday, July 14. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main St., Glen Carbon. Join us for an evening workout with our very own Zumba Fitness instructor! Come in comfortable exercise clothing and bring a water bottle. Space is limited. Requires Registration. glencarbonlibrary.org

▪ ‘Spine Care & Compression Fractures’ — 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 20. 201 N. Church St., Belleville. Check in at 10:15-10:30 a.m. Beth Krueger, RN from Interventional Radiology at HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital will present on this topic. Reservations required and accepted until July 18 or until capacity reached. Registered attendees eligible for attendance prizes. Call 618-234-4410, ext. 7044. Sponsored by St Clair County Office on Aging and HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital.

Worth the Drive

▪ Ste. Genevieve Farmers Market – 7 a.m. to noon Saturdays. KC Hall grounds, 600 Market St., Ste. Genevieve, Missouri. Locally produced vegetables, fruits, eggs, honey, canned goods, vinegars, jams, jellies and freshly baked goods. facebook.com/SteGenevieveFarmersMarket

▪ 35th annual Bluegrass at the Farm — 7 p.m. Saturday, July 9. Suson Park – St. Louis County, 6073 Wells Road, St. Louis. Featuring George Portz & His Friends of Bluegrass, country singer Caitlyn Richards, Thunder & Lightning Cloggers. Cost: $5 adults, children free. 618-632-1384 or georgeportzbluegrass.com.