Meghan and Harry spotted with Archie sucking lollipop and waving American flag on July 4th





Pictures appearing to show the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their eldest child emerged on Facebook, where a parade-goer claimed to have seen Meghan, Harry and Archie enjoying the celebrations in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Neither Meghan nor Harry’s faces can be seen in the photos, while their son is clearly pictured in the shots.

One snap shows who appears to be Meghan kneeling down to be at Archie’s height. The Duchess is wearing a pair of skinny black jeans and a loose white top, paired with nude shoes, a cross-body bag and a wide straw hat. The adorable child is wearing an all-blue outfit paired with a red, white and blue hat. In the pictures, he also holds a small US flag in one hand while tasting a lollipop.

The Duke can be seen standing behind them, wearing a dark grey polo shirt and olive green cap. Meghan and Harry’s daughter Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana could not be seen in the photographs. The parade-goer also shared details of the day, later shared on an Instagram account. The post read: “Funny story… we are in Jackson Hole WY at their 4th of July parade. READ MORE: Meghan Markle moment that stunned Wimbledon fan: ‘It was bonkers’

“This big tough guy told us twice that he was saving seats for a family. “I’m okay already, do you want us to move? (which of course we wouldn’t do). “He says ‘Oh no, I just want you to know.’ “I thought, well it must be the Royal Family (very sarcastic thinking!) DON’T MISS

“A minute later Meghan Markle and Prince Harry walk up with little Archie!” The parade-goer then claimed the “big guy” was the Sussexes’ bodyguard. They added: “Meghan is gorgeous and Harry and Archie are so cute. “We were right next to them and their friends.”

Meghan and Harry relocated to California at the end of March 2020, a few days before they officially stepped down as full-time working royals. After living for a few weeks at producer Tyler Perry’s home in Los Angeles, the family bought a home in the star-studded neighbourhood of Montecito, Santa Barbara. The Duke and Duchess have since been seen in public in the States a few times, especially since Harry joined the Los Padres polo team. Meghan was spotted multiple times cheering for her husband during matches, which he plays with his friend Nacho Figueras.

In March, the Duke was also pictured soaking in American history as he visited Fort Worth in Texas. Harry reportedly headed to the historic Cowtown Coliseum and attended a Stockyards Rodeo event. In a snap shared on social media by Cindy Reid, who works for Stockyards Rodeo, the Duke wore a brown cowboy hat and a green shirt.