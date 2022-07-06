Michael Parkinson, 87, looks sprightly in rare appearance with wife at Wimbledon

Michael Parkinson, 87, took a step away from the limelight after retiring 15 years ago, but is still involved in the world of TV from time to time.

Today he and his wife Mary stepped out together for a rare public outing to catch the centre court action at Wimbledon.

The former broadcaster and journalist was in high spirits as he watched Taylor Fritz take on Rafael Nadal.

In spite of a gruelling prostate cancer battle in recent years, which saw him endure exhausting radiotherapy sessions, he has since received the all-clear from doctors and now looks better than ever.

The sprightly star impressed onlookers today with his age-defying looks and almost wrinkle-free face in his ninth decade, as he donned a grey suit, blue tie and a hat bearing the Wimbledon colours.