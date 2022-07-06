Nadhim Zahawi net worth: How much is the new Chancellor worth compared to Rishi Sunak?

While Sunak’s career in banking undoubtedly makes the former Chancellor wealthy, the bulk of his wealth comes from his marriage.

His wife is the daughter of one of India’s most affluent entrepreneurs, Narayana Murthy, the founder of IT company Infosys.

Together, the Sunaks are said to have a combined fortune of £730million.

He was previously named “the richest man in the House of Commons” due to his former career and marriage to Akshata Murty.

As a result, the former Chancellor made his debut on the Sunday Times Rich List earlier this year.

According to the list, the Sunaks are the 222nd wealthiest people in the UK.