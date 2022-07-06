Neighbours child star Scarlett Anderson’s touching tribute to show ending: ‘Never forget’

“To our amazing, loyal fans, we know this is a huge disappointment, as it is to all of us on the team.

“We thank you for all your messages and support and promise to end the show on an incredible high. From here on, we are celebrating Neighbours.”

The show is set to go out with a bang, with Jason Donovan and Kylie Minogue reprising their roles as Scott and Charlene.

Neighbours producer Jason Herbison explained: “Scott and Charlene are the ultimate Neighbours couple, and it would not feel right to end the show without them.

“We are thrilled that Jason and Kylie have come home to play a very special part in our series finale. It has been an emotional experience for them, for us, and I’m sure it will be for our viewers.”

Neighbours airs weekdays at 1.45pm and 6pm on Channel 5 and streams on My5.