Nicole Kidman, 55, left fans confused as she made an appearance wearing a bizarre outfit during Paris Fashion Week.

The actress was photographed leaving a Balenciaga fitting last night wearing a bowtie-shaped eye mask.

She paired the unusual accessory with a long-sleeved, skintight black top tucked into high-waisted, wide-legged jeans.

Big Little Lies actress Nicole added a black shoulder bag and stiletto heels to elevate the look, which she complemented with two dainty necklaces.