Nipsey Hussle: Jury finds man guilty in hip-hop artist’s murder


The beloved artist was shot outside of his Marathon Clothing Store in South LA on March 31, 2019.
A Grammy winner and a successful entrepreneur, Hussle was the founder of record label All Money In, which he debuted with the release of “The Marathon,” the rapper’s fifth official mixtape. His 2013 “Crenshaw” release sold more than 1,000 cassettes each priced at $100, according to his Press Atlantic Records biography.
How Nipsey Hussle connected to his Eritrean roots

Hussle collaborated with dozens of artists during his career, including Kendrick Lamar, Drake, YG, Ty Dolla Sign, Meek Mill and Young Thug.

