‘Not happy’ A Place in the Sun’s Craig Rowe delivers disappointing news to buyer





Primary school headteacher Kirsty, from County Armagh, was searching for a holiday home on the Canary Island of Lanzarote, and she brought along her best friend Wendy to help with the search. With a budget of £120,000, it was up to A Place in the Sun’s Craig Rowe to find her the perfect place. However, after Kirsty fell in love with the final property, Craig later announced: “I’m not happy” as he had to share a frustrating update.

After looking at five homes, Kirsty was most keen on properties three and five. The final home, a one-bed apartment in Puerto del Carmen, was located in the Los Mojones area of Puerto del Carmen. It consisted of 34 apartments in total, set over two floors and came with its own balcony. Valued at £120,168, Kirtsy made it clear this had become her new favourite. READ MORE: America’s Got Talent: Simon Cowell in tears watching Nightbirde

“Yeah this had come out as the top choice, but these things happen,” she replied. Craig went on: “That does leave with the property that had the view of the pool, that was a contender, was that still going to be on the table today?” Breaking her silence, Kirsty answered: “Well, when we looked at the two contenders, the one that has just come off the market was actually the forerunner – everyone at home seemed to prefer that one, so that was the one that I would have put the offer on today.” “Okay,” Craig responded, “So with all that in mind, do you think the third property is one you now would still like to pursue?” “The way I look at life is, things always happen for a reason,” the house-hunter stated. “That was not the one that I’m supposed to get, so yes I would like to put an offer in on property number three.”

Property three, a one-bed apartment in Las Palmas, was on the market for £123,950. Kirsty tried her luck with an offer of £121,500, with furnishings included, but unfortunately, this was rejected. The seller made a counter-offer of just over £123,000, which Kirsty also declined. After making a final offer of £122,000, the seller once again came back with £122,500, which Kirsty gladly accepted. “That sounds like a good offer,” she admitted. Once the buy had been sorted, an emotional Kirsty seemed relieved. A Place in the Sun airs weekdays from 4pm on Channel 4.





