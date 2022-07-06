One of Rian Johnson’s Best Movies Gets a New Streaming Home Ahead of Knives Out 2

This fall, all eyes will be on Netflix as the streaming service releases The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the highly anticipated sequel to Rian Johsnon’s Knives Out. The 2019 was a critical darling and a surprising smash hit at the box office, causing Netflix to pay a small fortune to get the filmmaker for a couple of sequels. Ahead of The Glass Onion, movie fans will likely be going back through Johnson’s filmography to watch or rewatch his previous works, and one of those films just popped up on a new streaming service.

Looper, a 2012 sci-fi thriller starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Bruce Willis, remains one of Johnson’s best movies (even though they’re all rather good). On July 1st, Looper was added to Peacock‘s streaming roster, making it even easier for film fans to access ahead of the Knives Out 2 debut later this year.

Looper was just one of many films that made its way to Peacock at the start of the month. Here’s the full list of movies that were added to Peacock alongside Looper on July 1st:

Armageddon, 1998

Will you be revisiting Looper on Peacock any time soon? Let us know in the comments!