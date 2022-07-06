Parking fine: Drivers urged to avoid ‘admission of liability’ when issued with a ticket

A legal expert told Express.co.uk one thing Britons should not do at any cost if they are hoping to challenge a parking fine. Daniel, The Black Belt Barrister, provides free legal guidance on this YouTube channel where he boasts more than 180,000 subscribers and almost 28million views, and on his Twitter account, @dshensmith . He uses his social media to inform the public about a number of legal issues, including driving laws and offences.

He discussed contesting a motoring fine and told readers one vital piece of advice. Daniel said: “Don’t pay the fine if you are planning to appeal.

“This is almost always taken as an admission of liability.”

So, what should drivers do if they want to contest a parking fine?

Daniel told Express.co.uk readers: “First off, there must be a legitimate reason why the fine (or parking charge notice) is unfair, rather than just ‘it’s not fair because I was only 15 minutes over’.”

It is a waste of time to contest a ticket that was issued fairly, no matter how annoying it is.

