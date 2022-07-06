Peloton sweetens employee pay incentives as it fights to boost morale and stage a turnaround

Peloton sweetened incentives for its workers with one-time cash bonuses and changes to its stock compensation plan as it fights to hold onto employees and fix its struggling business, according to internal memos seen by CNBC.

The changes come a little more than five months since Barry McCarthy, a former Spotify and Netflix executive, works to boost the morale at Peloton as part of a turnaround push. McCarthy was named CEO in early February, replacing founder John Foley, as the company’s expenses spiraled out of control and demand for its bikes waned from a pandemic peak.

At that time of the C-suite shakeup, Peloton announced it was slashing roughly $800 million in annual costs. That included cutting 2,800 jobs, or about 20% of corporate positions. Now, investors are waiting to see if McCarthy can grow sales and win over customers as surging inflation squeezes budgets and a competitive labor market makes it harder for companies to hold onto employees.

Peloton shares on Tuesday hit an all-time low of $8.73, down more than 70% year to date, amid a broader market selloff. The stock had traded as high as $129.70 almost exactly one year ago.

Shari Eaton, Peloton’s chief people officer, said in an interview Wednesday that the company is taking the actions so employees can benefit as the company works on its turnaround efforts.

“The extraordinary circumstances that we find ourselves in now really give us that chance to pause and look at what it is that we can do to ensure future success,” Eaton said.