Piers Morgan holds pig on live TV as he savages Johnson in bizarre rant ‘He’s toast!’

The small animal casually rested in Piers’ arms as he blinked at the camera before the titles rolled.

Later, the pig had gone as Piers addressed Johnson directly, stating: “Tonight you lie in your Downing Street sty, refusing to go, behaving like the very greasy piglet the Daily Mail put on its front page last night.”

He added: “This little piglet may be finally running out of grease,” continuing: “Let’s face it, Boris, you’re a zombie Prime Minister staggering on as the rotting leader of this dead government.

“The British people have had enough and it’s their agonising moments tonight that should really cut through to you.”