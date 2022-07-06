‘Proud’ William issues rare personal statement in heartwarming nod to England’s Lionesses

The Duke of Cambridge showed his support to the female England team, known as the Lionesses, this morning, hours before the kick off of the Women’s EURO 2020. Prince William, known to be a major football fan, shared his best wishes on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s official Twitter account.

He wrote: “Good luck to the @Lionesses as the Women’s Euro 2022 kicks off today.

“You’re already doing the nation proud and we’ll be cheering you on throughout the tournament!”

To stress he penned the statement, the tweet was signed off with the Duke’s initial, W.

Royal fans were quick to join William in his hopeful message, with @WendyMea replying: “Good luck all. Do your best.”