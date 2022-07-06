Queen looks pensive as she is spotted heading home to huge crisis

Her Majesty looked pensive as she was spotted being driven from Wood Farm, a five-bedroom cottage on the Sandringham estate, to her helicopter set to fly her back to Windsor Castle. The Queen appeared in good health as she donned an olive green trench coat above a white cardigan and blue dress.

She accessorised her outfit with a pair of pearl earrings and a necklace, staple items in her wardrobe.

The monarch was accompanied in the car by her confidant and dresser Angela Kelly who, unlike the Queen, smiled widely at the camera lenses.

Her Majesty’s return to Berkshire took place as Prime Minister Boris Johnson is experiencing one of the worst political crises of his career.

On Tuesday evening, Mr Johson was hit in quick succession by the resignations of Health Secretary Sajid Javid and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak.