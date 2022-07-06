Rival stations are tempted to poach BBC’s Steve Wright, says John Bishop

The DJ, 67 – who has fronted Steve Wright In The Afternoon on the station since 1999 – announced the news on air on Friday that Beeb bosses were scrapping his show. He will be replaced in the autumn by Radio One’s Scott Mills, 49.

One well-placed industry source said deep-pocketed rivals such as Virgin or Global – whose stations include Heart, Capital, LBC and Smooth – would mull a potential approach.

The source said: “Steve would be a very attractive proposition to many. He would bring a ready-made audience.”

And funnyman John, 55, hinted signing his pal would be a big coup for a rival station. He said: “Steve Wright is one of the greatest broadcasters we have ever produced.

“He has always been incredibly supportive of me and appearing on his show was always a great delight. A radio station somewhere is about to sign a big star.”

It comes as BBC presenters Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel recently penned a deal with Global.Andrew Marr has also signed to the company, while Virgin lured ex-Radio Two stars Graham Norton and Chris Evans.

However, BBC insiders are buoyed that Wright is to continue with his popular Sunday Love Songs show, as well as seasonal specials.