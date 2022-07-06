Star Trek Strange New Worlds: Uhura star on the ‘outpour’ of reactions from fans

Celia Rose Gooding is set to return to screens in 2023 as Nyota Uhura for season two of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Ahead of its release, the actress detailed the positive feedback she received from fans about her portrayal.
Nyota Uhura first made her appearance in the Star Trek franchise in the 1960s when the character was played by Nichelle Nichols.
The first season of Star Trek Strange New Worlds reprised a number of other legendary characters including Spock, who was played by Ethan Peck.
Christopher Pike was portrayed by Anson Mount, while Jess Bush starred as Christine Chapel.
The Strange New Worlds spin-off also served as a prequel to the original Star Trek series and a partial sequel to Star Trek: Discovery.
READ MORE: America’s Got Talent: Simon Cowell in tears watching Nightbirde
Gooding told Deadline she was well received by the fan club and received an outpour of positive messages for her role.
She stated: “There’s been such an outpour of love, I am overwhelmed with like the tsunami of positivity that I’ve been faced with.
“This character is so iconic and legendary, even beyond Star Trek the franchise, and so I think people were just really excited to get to know her.”
The actress added: “Because of the political climate of the 60s we didn’t really have an opportunity to really get to know her in the way we could in 2022.”
“I think people were excited to get to know Uhura before she turned into the icon we all know her to be.
“People seemed to have enjoyed it, which makes me feel a lot more at ease and I’m incredibly excited to grow and continue to sort of peel back the layers that people are so hungry for.”
Viewers can look forward to seeing more of Uhura and discovering more about her history when season two is officially released sometime in 2023.
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is available in the US on Paramount Plus and will be available on Paramount Plus in the UK on Wednesday, June 22.
Source link