Star Trek Strange New Worlds: Uhura star on the ‘outpour’ of reactions from fans

Celia Rose Gooding is set to return to screens in 2023 as Nyota Uhura for season two of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Ahead of its release, the actress detailed the positive feedback she received from fans about her portrayal.

Nyota Uhura first made her appearance in the Star Trek franchise in the 1960s when the character was played by Nichelle Nichols.

The first season of Star Trek Strange New Worlds reprised a number of other legendary characters including Spock, who was played by Ethan Peck.

Christopher Pike was portrayed by Anson Mount, while Jess Bush starred as Christine Chapel.

The Strange New Worlds spin-off also served as a prequel to the original Star Trek series and a partial sequel to Star Trek: Discovery.

