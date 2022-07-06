Sue Smith on England winning Euros, Sarina Wiegman and open tour bus parade – EXCLUSIVE

A year on after England suffered Euro 2020 agony under Gareth Southgate, it’s now the turn of Sarina Wiegman’s troops. The Three Lions begin their quest for glory against Austria at Old Trafford on Wednesday night, in what promises to be a spectacular occasion. And Sue Smith, who made 93 appearances for her country during her playing days, is tipping them to go all the way.
England will be aiming to go all the way this year, especially as the host nation.
The Three Lions are due to face Austria on Wednesday, before then going up against the likes of Norway and Northern Ireland in the group stages.
Smith made 93 appearances for England during her playing days and knows all about the pressures of such a huge event.
And, speaking exclusively to Express Sport, she tipped them to go all the way – insisting Wiegman possesses a squad capable of delivering the trophy they crave most.
“This is probably the most confident I think I’ve been going into a tournament,” she said.
“Men’s or Women’s, even when I was playing to be honest.
“We do have such a good chance, such a good opportunity. I don’t want to put too much pressure on the team, or expectations, but I think they’re putting that on themselves.
Want the latest football news? Join our brand new Facebook group by clicking here
“They know what they’re capable of, they know the squad of players they’ve got, they know they’ve got the competition for places and a very good manager who believes in them.
“They believe in her, and her way and her style, so I think they’re going to relish it.
“Of course you’re walking out at Old Trafford, in front of a sell-out crowd, there’s going to be a few nerves there ins’t there?
“But I think they’ll enjoy it, they’ll enjoy the fans being behind them and pushing them on. You just think if they get a good positive result in the first game against Austria, then you can almost relax.
“You can then play your football and do what you do.
“Watching the friendly games, first-half performances haven’t been great.
“But they’ve been able to turn it around, so whether that’s tactically they’ve changed things a bit or the personnel that have come on have made an impact.
“So that’s good for the latter stages of the tournament, when you need to rotate and need to bring other players in or rest them.
“The strength is depth I think is certainly a positive for England.”
For three years, England were managed by former Manchester United and Everton midfielder Phil Neville.
He had a win percentage of 54.3 per cent and guided the Three Lions to fourth place at the 2019 World Cup.
Neville then left his post last year, with Wiegman eventually confirmed as his replacement.
And Smith believes it was the right time for England to change managers, insisting the former Netherlands international is the right man to lead the Three Lions at this stage.
“I think it’s the next step now, England needed to go that next step further,” she said.
“And I think because she has won it, because she knows how to win a major tournament, I think the girls are taking on board everything she’s saying.
“They talk about her communication skills because she used to be a teacher, so the way she communicates with players is brilliant.
“The way she talks to players on the field is great but also off the field, collectively, as a team. So that’s really important I think for the team.
“Tactically I think she wants to play a 4-2-3-1. But I like it when she uses a 4-3-3, they look so fluid. She wants them to have more possession, to be exciting going forward, and I think that’s what they’re capable of.
“She’s looked at England’s strengths and developed them, she’s looked at the weaknesses and tried to develop them in that capacity as well.”
If England do go all the way, it will provide a welcome morale lift at a time where many are struggling across the country.
Around £1.2billion is expected to be spent during the course of the tournament – including on food and drink, pints and sportswear.
And Smith would love to see an open tour bus parade if England do secure glory.
“Of course, you’ve got to haven’t you!” she said. “I think the support, you’d; be able to see that support because when you’re in that football bubble you almost forget about the crowd.
“It’s very much about your job and what you have to do on the pitch.
“Then it’s about moving onto the next game.
“I can’t imagine the girls will be on social media too much, it will then be about the next game.
“It would be nice that, if they did win it and got the open top bus tour, they could then experience and enjoy the support of the nation.
“It will be different, a tournament at home. Often when you’re away you don’t see everything that’s happening back home, there will still be snippets and I’m sure friends and families will be ringing you saying ‘wow this is unbelievable.’”
Sue Smith is working with VoucherCodes.co.uk to launch its Women’s EURO 2022 Spending Report. For more information visit: https://www.vouchercodes.co.uk/savings-guides/guides-reports/womens-euros-2022-report
Source link