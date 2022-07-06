Susanna Reid clashes with Reeves over Starmer’s future ‘Your leader has been toppled!’

The Shadow Chancellor joined Susanna Reid and Ed Balls outside Westminster on Wednesday where they debated the future of the Labour Party and Conservative Party in the wake of Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid’s bombshell resignations. As Rachel Reeves lambasted Boris Johnson’s leadership, Reid challenged her about Starmer’s future as he has vowed to quit if Durham Police slap him with a fixed penalty notice.

Reid commented: “We might see a change at the top of your party because of course we are still to await whether your leader gets a fixed penalty notice – and Angela Rayner as well – if they do, they said they’d resign.

“It would be quite extraordinary for Labour wouldn’t it if Boris Johnson is still in position but actually your own leader has been toppled.”

Reeves hit back: “I’m confident Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner did nothing wrong.

“They were at work, they broke to have some food during a really busy day of campaigning and elections last year.

READ MORE: ‘Let me answer!’ Raab snaps at BBC’s Jon Kay in angry clash