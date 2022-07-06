Sylvester Stallone’s ‘hatred’ of Arnold Schwarzenegger detailed: ‘I threw a bowl at him’





Today, July 6, 2022, the legendary actor Sylvester Stallone turns 76-years-old. The incredible American star has had a powerful career as both an action hero, and as a dramatic actor. But behind the camera, he has gotten into some trouble with a peer of his: Arnold Schwarzenegger. The feud between the two giant men lasted for over two decades but first started in 1977 when they both attended the Golden Globes awards.

Stallone recalled the event in an interview about his career. He said he met “the big guy” during the event began before sitting down and waiting for his 1976 movie Rocky to win some awards. However, it didn’t happen. As Rocky kept losing, Schwarzenegger began making fun of Stallone. “I’m going, who is this big guy?” Stallone remembered. “And he’s gloating and gloating [about Rocky not winning].” “Finally,” Stallone said. “It’s time for Rocky.” Rocky went on to win Best Motion Picture at the ’77 Golden Globes. And the actor couldn’t wait to rub it in Schwarzenegger’s face. But, instead, he sent a large object flying towards the Terminator actor.

“I managed to grab this giant bowl of flowers,” Stallone admitted. “And heaved it in his direction. It had lilies and tulips… It began a ten-year battle royale. And I thought: The gauntlet is down.” The actor added that the pair “couldn’t stand to be in the same galaxy together”. He also described the pair’s relationship as a “violent hatred”. The actors’ rivalry even bled into their movies. In the Schwarzenegger movie, Twins, he made fun of a Rambo poster. In Stallone’s Tango & Cash, he beat up a Schwarzenegger lookalike. He later admitted that he “imagined it was Arnold” during filming. They even tried to steal movie roles from one another – but this is where Schwarzenegger had the last laugh. READ MORE: Rambo star Sylvester Stallone tried to ‘burn First Blood’ – hated it

Things eventually worked out for Stallone and Schwarzenegger, however. The former later admitted: “Now, we realise we’re the same person. We’re great friends.” They have even poked fun at one another on stage during awards ceremonies. Schwarzenegger also invited Stallone to various governmental events while he was Governor of California in the late 2000s. The two former rivals even starred in some movies together.

Stallone and Schwarzenegger have starred in three movies together. The pair joined forces in The Expendables 2, The Expendables 3 and Escape Plan. Schwarzenegger also had an uncredited cameo in the first Expendables movie.