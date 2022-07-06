The Best ’80s Movies To Buy On Amazon

There’s always going to be a place in the hearts of moviegoers for nostalgia as they love looking back on the classics that they grew up with or are even from before their time. While every decade has its fair share of iconic films, the ’80s has an argument for being the greatest in history.

The decade included groundbreaking sci-fi flicks, animated classics from around the world, some of the funniest films ever made, and so much more. Adding any of these legendary movies can make your home collection into something special and the best are all available on Amazon.

They Live

Sometimes, a movie doesn’t receive the best possible reviews when it first gets released and doesn’t even do well commercially, only to become beloved over the years. That’s the case with They Live, which was seen as a failure of sorts when it arrived in 1988.

Since then though, it has developed a loyal cult following and is seen as a top-notch action sci-fi movie from the era. Roddy Piper and Keith David are fantastic together and make this endlessly rewatchable. Plus, it features one of the greatest fight scenes to ever be put on film.





Akira

One of the most influential movies ever made is 1988’s Akira. The Japanese film managed to set the tone for dozens that came afterward as it made the cyberpunk subgenre into something that is kind of must-see. Without Akira, films like The Matrix or games like Cyberpunk 2077 might not be a thing.

While the storyline is strong, the animated movie is iconic for its visual style. The scene involving the motorcycle slide has been referenced in other movies, TV shows, and games for years and the bike itself even appeared in Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One.

Coming To America

During the ’80s, the world of comedy was kind of dominated by Eddie Murphy. From his genius run on Saturday Night Live to his side-splitting stand-up specials, Murphy was everywhere but his best work likely came in 1988’s Coming to America.

The film sees Murphy star as Prince Akeem of Zamunda, as he travels to the United States to find a queen who will love him for who he is and not his immense wealth. It remains hilarious to this day and has great supporting turns from the likes of James Earl Jones and Arsenio Hall. To top that off, you can also see the sequel exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.





Aliens

In 1979, Ridley Scott’s Alien helped change the game as it introduced big screen icons like Ripley and the Xenomorph. The sci-fi horror movie was a masterclass in building tension and setting a chilling atmosphere for its runtime. The 1986 sequel, Aliens, turned the tide just a little bit.

Thankfully, it was an alteration that worked out as the legendary James Cameron stepped in as director and upped the action aspect of it all. The surrogate mother/daughter relationship added some emotional heft, the entire plot is gripping, and there’s a ton of action to keep you glued to your seat.





Die Hard

Is it really a Christmas movie or not? That has remained the question for many over the years about 1988’s Die Hard, which doesn’t tonally feel like a traditional Christmas flick but does take place during the holiday season. Regardless of where you sit on that debate, you can’t deny the film’s place in history.

Die Hard helped cement Bruce Willis as a blockbuster movie star and was such a success that it spawned several sequels. While they vary in quality, the original is a classic for a reason and works whenever you want to see action or holiday entertainment.

The Breakfast Club

John Hughes is basically synonymous with the ’80s. There’s Sixteen Candles, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, and Pretty in Pink to name a few but it all really got going with 1985’s The Breakfast Club. The film is quintessential for the era and must be seen by pretty much any movie fan.

Telling the story of a group of high school students with nothing in common bonding while stuck in detention, the film works because of Hughes’s sharp script and the performances. There are also some incredible uses of music that are well-remembered today.

Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind

Disney and Pixar might have a stranglehold on the world of animated films in the United States over the past few decades but Studio Ghibli is right there with them in terms of high quality releases. That’s especially true when Hayao Miyazaki is behind the movie.

The great filmmaker has written and directed some of the most well-received animated flicks ever, including 1984’s Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind. The fantasy story is an epic but the biggest reason to go out of your way and add this to your collection is that it’s visually stunning.

Heathers

Along the same lines as The Breakfast Club, 1989’s Heathers is one of the most iconic high school movies ever made. It’s another film that struggled commercially upon its initial release only to gain a strong cult following in the years since.

The success of Heathers is so great that it has ultimately been adapted into a television show and a stage muscial, while also being the focus of an episode of Riverdale. Fans of Stranger Things would also likely love this because of the ’80s setting and Winona Ryder as the star.

Do The Right Thing

Although 1989’s Do The Right Thing wasn’t the first movie in Spike Lee’s filmography, it’s the one that truly cemented him as a director on the rise. Also written by and starring Lee, the film has a simple setup of focusing on the events of a Brooklyn neighborhood during a summer day.

However, in its simplicity, there’s a powerful message as racial tensions rise throughout the story and culminate in a way that feels heartbreakingly all too relevant even two decades later. It scored a handful of Oscar nominations as well.

The Empire Strikes Back

The original Star Wars was unlike anything anyone had seen in a movie to that point and the highly anticipated sequel in 1980, The Empire Strikes Back, took things to the next level. It upped the ante in every possible way.

The action was bigger, the lore was expanded upon, and new characters like Yoda, Lando, Boba Fett, and more were introduced. It holds up spectacularly well today, looks great in 4K, and as one of the most popular and iconic films ever, it’s a must-have in any collection.





