Al Capone is arguably the most notorious mobster/gangster in the history of the United States. From his vast Chicago empire, to bootlegging, to the St. Valentine’s Day Massacre, Capone did it all and experienced it all in his life. Along with America’s morbid obsession with murder, crime, and more (as shown by shows such as The First 48 and Dateline) Al Capone has created a life so full of shocking moments and milestones that filmmakers and producers have pounced upon for ideas.







Many films have been made about Al Capone, or have been based around Al Capone. Scarface, starring Al Pacino, or the self-named film Capone from 2020, starring Tom Hardy; the list for Capone movies is long and star-studded. Most have cemented themselves in pop culture and cinema history; others have massive critical acclaim and star attraction. Nonetheless, here are the best movies about Al Capone, ranked.

5 Al Capone (1959)

The first film on Al Capone released just a mere twelve years after his death, is 1959’s Al Capone, starring Rod Seiger. It follows the beginning and rise of Capone’s life in the mafia, along with his expansion of his criminal empire. Featuring the St. Valentine’s Day Massacre, dealings with infamous mobsters such as Bugs Moran and Johnny Torrio, and Capone’s time in the notorious Alcatraz prison, Al Capone was the forefather of how such biopics that followed would handle the legend of the man. The film has generally positive reviews, both at the time of its release and in the current day and age (6.7/10 on IMDB and 60% on Rotten Tomatoes), and made a profit at the box office.

4 Dillinger and Capone (1995)

What could be better than a film with one legendary gangster? A film with two legendary gangsters, and that’s exactly what Hillwood Entertainment did with 1995’s Dillinger and Capone. Featuring Martin Sheen and F. Murray Abraham in the titular roles, Dillinger and Capone is a fictional imaging, in which Al Capone blackmails John Dillinger (who doesn’t die in the Biograph Theater shooting, and is retired) into pulling a mafia heist with him. A truly unique concept for gangster films, Dillinger and Capone did not live up to the hype for critics and audiences, with the film receiving 5/10 in IMDB, and 41% on Rotten Tomatoes.

3 The St. Valentine’s Day Massacre (1967)

Getting into the grittiness of Capone’s career, director Roger Corman takes Capone’s most infamous event, and in turn gives audiences one of the best gangster films of the modern film era. Starring Jason Robards Jr, Dick Miller, and Jack Nicholson, the movie chronicles the St. Valentine’s Day Massacre in a docu-drama style, showing the events leading up to the event, while mixing in fictitious scenes to build out suspense and more. Though it was a box office bomb ($1.7 million USD made off of a $2.5 million USD budget), it was well-received by critics, being ranked #7 in Empire Magazine’s Top 20 gangster films of all time, and receiving both a 6.6/10 on IMDB and an 89% on Rotten Tomatoes.

2 Scarface (1983)

Though very loosely based on Al Capone (the 1983 film is a loose remake of the 1932 Scarface film, which was based on the 1929 novel of the same name), Scarface (1983) is one of the better modern gangster films. Starring Al Pacino, Scarface follows the story of a young Cuban immigrant named Tony Montana, who after arriving in America, becomes one of the biggest drug lords in Miami. Though initially not as loved due to the excessive violence, swearing, and use of drugs, Scarface persisted on, and is now considered one of the best gangster films ever made. It currently holds 81% on Rotten Tomatoes, and 8.3/10 on IMDB.

1 The Untouchables (1987)

Possibly the most beloved film based on Al Capone, The Untouchables follows the side of the law, as the famous Eliot Ness (played by Kevin Costner) forms a team called “The Untouchables” in order to bring down Al Capone at his criminal heights during Prohibition. With a star-studded cast of Costner, Sean Connery, Robert De Niro (as Al Capone), and more; and directed by Brian De Palma, The Untouchables was a box office smash. It made $107 million USD off of a $25 million USD budget, and has high ratings, such as 8/10 on IMDB and 82% on Rotten Tomatoes. The Untouchables was nominated for four Academy Awards (Best Supporting Actor, Best Art Direction, Best Score, and Best Costume Design), and won one; Sean Connery as Best Supporting Actor. It also went on to be nominated for quite a few of the American Film Institute’s Best Of lists. Even receiving a video game adaptation two years later.

Al Capone lived a life of crime, murder, macabre, and more; and was one of the United States’ most notorious gangsters. Nonetheless, his life was so exciting and full of drama that it spawned countless movies and more.