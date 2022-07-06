The Big Bang Theory: 10 Best Quotes About Leonard & Penny’s Relationship

Leonard and Penny had the ultimate relationship in The Big Bang Theory. There were two very different people when they met, but by the time the final season came along, their differences were put aside to become a loving couple. While they both had their ups and downs, they always found a way back and proved they could even sustain a long-distance relationship while Leonard was at the North Pole.

Both characters went the extra mile in their relationship. Leonard showed that the only girl he could think of throughout the series was Penny and Penny made a strong effort to learn about his job so that she could talk to Leonard about it without him having to simplify it for her.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY

10 Talking About Their Children

“Our Babies Will Be Smart And Beautiful.”





The very first episode was when Leonard first meets and tries to flirt with Penny, making it instantly obvious that he had a crush on her. At the end of the episode, Sheldon pointed out that Leonard wasn’t done with Penny before Leonard stated that their babies would be smart and beautiful.

RELATED: 10 Times Howard & Bernadette Proved They Were Couple Goals

Not only did this quote get fans excited about the different ways in which Leonard was going to try to go on a date with Penny, but it also highlighted the best parts about both characters in a faint foreshadowing that could be the perfect couple.





9 A Great Guy

“Leonard, You Are So Great. Why Can’t All Guys Be Like You?”





Season 1 episode 6, ‘The Middle-Earth Paradigm” is one of the most important Leonard and Penny episodes as it is a moment where they both first show genuine care for one another. After Penny’s ex-boyfriend Kurt bullied Leonard and Sheldon at her Halloween party, Penny felt horrible and went over to Leonard’s apartment to apologize where he reassured her that she was a great person and that she wasn’t just an idiot.

While the two converse on the couch Penny tells Leonard that she thinks he really is a great guy. Despite Leonard’s character traits of being a shorter, nerdier guy than the guy she was used to dating, even before the two of them went out, there were already seeds of the two holding each other in very high regard.





8 The Harsh Truth

“We? No no no no, you had your chance to be ‘we’ for like a year and a half now. Right now you are you, and you are screwed!”





Sometimes Penny and Leonard proved to be a great couple, even when they weren’t dating. In season 2 episode 16, ‘The Cushion Saturation”. Penny mistakenly leaves a paint stain on Sheldon’s spot cushion and goes to Leonard for help. Instead, he sarcastically but also seriously says that Penny got herself into this mess and can get herself out due to them not being a couple anymore.

This showed how much Leonard grew as a character over the course of his relationship with Penny. Initially, Leonard would have jumped at the chance to help Penny but Penny gave Leonard much more confidence in himself to the point where he threw back in her face her not wanting to date him anymore.





7 Penny Not Thinking Of Anybody Else

“I missed you so much. I couldn’t think of anyone else when you were gone.”





Leonard and the gang returned home from their expedition to the North Pole at the start of season 3, and he went over to tell Penny almost straight away. As soon as he opened the door, she kissed him and said she didn’t think of anyone else the entire time.

RELATED: 10 Biggest Plot Holes In The Big Bang Theory Fans Can’t Overlook

This quote certainly underlined the impression that Leonard had on Penny and how strong their feelings were for each other despite Leonard being thousands of miles away. It told fans that Penny and Leonard could certainly withstand a long-distance relationship if it came down to it.





6 Penny Didn’t Settle

“I did not settle for Leonard.”





Sometimes, Leonard and Penny’s relationship made no sense but simple gestures can disprove otherwise. In season 3 episode 9, ‘The Vengeance Formulation”, Howard comments that just because Penny settled doesn’t mean that he has to. Penny immediately returned and said that she did not settle for Leonard.

Leonard was not the typical guy that Penny would date with her previous boyfriends being tall and in great shape. However, Penny proved yet again that her going out with Leonard wasn’t just to please her parents or to be with someone smart and that it was in fact because she loved him.





5 Unconditional Love

“You are my boyfriend. Nothing you do is silly to me.”





One of the most hilariously notable moments in the show was when the gang competed for ownership of the one ring from The Lord of The Rings. Leonard admits that the whole competition sounded silly but Penny reassured him that she doesn’t see it that way at all.

RELATED: 10 Quotes That Prove Amy & Penny Have The Best Big Bang Theory Friendship

This quote from Penny reinforced the unconditional love that Penny had for Leonard no matter what he loved. Penny knew how passionate Leonard was about movies and comic books and completely understood at that moment why he was holding on to the ring.





4 Making An Effort

“I just want to know enough so I can talk to Leonard about his job.”





When Bernadette is first hanging out with the group, she and Leonard platonically hit it off and are able to discuss their work together. As a result, Penny went to Sheldon to teach her some physics so that she could talk to Leonard about his job as well.

She may be stereotyped as the least scientifically smart member of the group but there are times when Penny has proven herself to be the smartest in The Big Bang Theory, such as learning more about physics. She made a great effort here to go one step beyond and engage Leonard in conversation about Physics. Not only did she endure hours of Sheldon talking, but she also wanted to give Leonard the opportunity to have an intellectual conversation with her where she could understand what he was saying.









3 Leonard Not Thinking Of Anybody Else

“I wish Penny were here.”





While Sheldon helped Penny with a broken shoulder, Leonard, Howard and Raj accidentally become stoned in the desert and spent time looking up at the stars. It didn’t take long for Leonard to say that he wishes Penny were there.

Even with his mental clarity slightly skewed, the only person he could think of in that moment was Penny. Looking up at the stars can be a very romantic pastime and it was clear that he wanted to share it with her.





2 Leonard’s Perfect Woman

“Oh, my God. I’m lying in bed with a beautiful woman who can quote Yoda.”





In season 3 episode 19, ‘The Wheaton Recurrence’, Penny quotes Yoda in bed by saying “do or do not there is no try” and even went as far as to acknowledge that the quote came from The Empire Strikes Back, demonstrating a huge change in Penny from season 1 when before, she couldn’t tell the difference between Star Wars and Star Trek.

In this moment Leonard realized that he found his perfect woman who was beautiful and loved him but could also quote something from one of his favourite franchises of all time. It’s asimply but extremely sweet and wholesome moment exchanged between Leonard and Penny.





1 Having The Same Attitude

“Sheldon tried to take the ring and I punched him.”https://screenrant.com/”That’s my girl.”





Continuing from The Lord of the Rings argument, Leonard takes the ring and wore it to bed. During the night, Sheldon snuck in and tried to take it from him but not before Penny punched him in the face as she mistook him for an intruder.

When Penny explained what she did to Leonard he responded with “that’s my girl.” What’s brilliant about this is Leonard’s complete acceptance of Penny’s actions despite just having punched Sheldon in the face. Also, the fact that Penny would punch Sheldon just to protect the ring spoke volumes about their similar priorities.

NEXT: 10 Big Bang Theory Side Characters With Main Character Energy



Next

The Umbrella Academy Characters And Their Harry Potter Counterparts







About The Author