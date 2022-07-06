The Gamfi Revolution: Cryptos Leading The Way Into The Web3 Era

With a seemingly endless variety of cryptocurrencies vying for your investment, crypto projects are constantly looking for new ways to improve their usage and become more desirable to own. As the internet age moves into the web3 era, let’s check out two cryptos that are leading the way in the adoption of web3 technology: Xchange Monster (MXCH) and Solana (SOL).

Xchange Monster (MXCH) – Revolutionising the GameFi Exchange

Xchange Monster (MXCH) is a relatively new decentralised cryptocurrency exchange with enormous potential. As well as supplying a low-cost and easy-to-use exchange platform for swapping crypto and exchanging it for fiat currency, its main focus is on the play-to-earn (P2E) gaming industry.

The online P2E gaming sector is a multi-billion dollar industry. As we move forward into the web3 era, more and more of these games are adopting cryptocurrency as a preferred means of payment of rewards to players for their achievements in a game. This combination of P2E and crypto is known as the GameFi sector.

The problem is that there can often be problems with these transactions relating to the speed and the security of the payments. This is where Xchange Monster (MXCH) comes in. The brilliant new platform will act as a conduit to connect P2E games to an exchange where you can easily exchange your in-game rewards for crypto or cash in a fast and secure way. This will be done using the Monster Wallet, which is already fully integrated on the exchange.

Solana (SOL) Launches New Smartphone Saga

Another crypto project that is leading the way in the adoption of new technology is the mighty Solana (SOL), who last week announced the launch of their new web3-focused smartphone, called Saga.

The CEO of Solana (SOL), Anatoly Yakovenko, lamented the fact that a lot of crypto exchanges still require a laptop to be completed. He joked at the launch of the new Android in New York – “People will pull out their laptops in the middle of dates so they don’t miss an NFT minting opportunity…So I think it’s time for crypto to go mobile”.

Saga will apply digital asset products and services, enabling users to easily perform crypto transactions through the device, rather than through a laptop browser.

As well as the new smartphone, Solana (SOL) also announced the launch of the Solana Mobile Stack (SMS), which is a slick-looking web3 layer for Solana, built into the phone.

The new technology will include several great new features including a mobile wallet adapter, a custody solution and Solana Pay for its Android and decentralised application (dApp) store.

The device, which will have a mega 512 GB of storage with a 6.67-inch OLED screen will cost USD 1000, and is available now on pre order with a USD 100 deposit. First deliveries will happen at the start of 2023.

Great Reasons to Invest

With a fully doxxed team of highly experienced developers, Xchange Monster's cutting-edge web3 technology and fully regulated transactions mean that it is shaping up to be a major player in the GameFi world.

The launch of Solana’s (SOL) new smartphone could have a very positive effect on the price of their token, because it may bring in a shift for the project from a crypto-centric world to the world of big-tech, alongside the likes of Apple and Microsoft.

