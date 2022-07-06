The Kindle Kids e-reader hits new low of $50 before Prime Day | Engadget

There’s no need to wait for Prime Day for a decent deal on a Kindle, especially if you’re looking to pick one up for a younger person in your life. Prime members can pick up the Kindle Kids edition for $50, which is $10 cheaper than the previous all-time-low price. The usual price of the e-reader is $85.
Buy Kindle Kids (Prime exclusive) at Amazon – $50
It’s a 10th-gen Kindle that comes with a two-year worry-free guarantee. Amazon will replace the device if it breaks for any reason. It’s a proper e-reader, not a rugged toy, so that guarantee might come in handy. Kindle Kids does, however, come with a kid-friendly cover.
You’ll also get one year of access to Amazon Kids+, which includes access to thousands of kid-friendly books, including the Ramona Quimby and Diary of a Wimpy Kid series. Parents can view their kids’ reading progress and set educational goals. Amazon Kids+ usually costs $5 per month.
Meanwhile, you can also pick up the 2019 edition of the Fire 7 without breaking the bank, since that’s also down to a record low. The tablet is currently $30, which is 40 percent off the regular price. It’s another low-cost device that could be a solid option for a child, especially if you pick up a kid-friendly case for it.
Buy 2019 Fire 7 (Prime exclusive) at Amazon – $30
This model comes with 16GB of storage, which you can expand with a microSD card. Amazon says it will run for up to seven hours on a single charge, which could make it useful for watching movies in the back seat during a road trip. There are parental controls you can use to make sure little ones aren’t doing anything they’re not supposed to.
