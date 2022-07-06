‘Thrifty and admirable!’ Kate Middleton lauded for wearing Wimbledon dress twice

The Duchess of Cambridge joined her husband the Duke of Cambridge, both 40, at SW19 as the pair watched the quarter-final matches at this year’s championship at Wimbledon. However, fans of Kate Middleton were left dazzled as the Duchess pulled off a blue dress with polka-dots, accessorised with a chic white handbag and heels.

The Duchess also had a green and purple bow, which has come to be associated with Wimbledon, pinned on her chest.

Kate, who regularly heads to SW19 for The Championship, is the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) and a keen tennis fan.

But eagle-eyed royal observers spotted the mother-of-three was wearing the same dress as she wore around a month ago during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Writing about the Duchess’ style, the Telegraph’s acting senior fashion editor said: “Wearing the same dress twice in as many months would be no big deal for you or I.

JUST IN: Guests follow strict rules in Wimbledon’s exclusive and luxurious Royal Box