Upcoming Shawn Levy (21 Laps Entertainment) Projects Coming Soon to Netflix

Shawn Levy and his production company 21 Laps Entertainment have created some huge hits for Netflix. As you may know, Levy and his production company are under an output deal for Netflix and has plenty of content coming up. Here’s an updated list of every project coming to Netflix that we know about from Shawn Levy and 21 Laps Entertainment.

Netflix works with a myriad of different creators under so-called output deals. That means the creators produce multiple titles for Netflix exclusively for the service and don’t have the ability to produce content for other studios. Ryan Murphy and Shonda Rhimes are perhaps the biggest two creators with these deals with both producing projects exclusively for the service.

Shawn Levy Projects Released on Netflix So Far

Stranger Things (Seasons 1-4) – First released in July 2016 – renewed for season 5 – Levy serves as executive producer and director.

I Am Not Okay with This (Season 1) – February 26th, 2020 – Sadly not set to return for season 2 – Levy served as producer.

The Adam Project – March 11th, 2022 – Director and producer.

Upcoming 21 Shawn Levy / 21 Laps Projects Coming Soon to Netflix

Here’s a look at all the upcoming projects involving Shawn Levy and/or the production company, 21 Laps Entertainment.

Lost Ollie

Coming to Netflix: August 2022

Type: Series

Set to be directed by Peter Ramsey, Lost Ollie is about a lost toy searching across the countryside for its owner. The limited series was in production throughout late 2020 and into 2021 and is coming to Netflix in August 2022.

Among the all-star cast assembled for the limited series includes Mary J. Blige, Gina Rodriguez, Jonathan Groff, Jake Johnson, and Tim Blake Nelson.

All The Light We Cannot See

Type: Series

Back in March 2019, we got the first word that Netflix would be picking up All the Light We Cannot See as a limited series. It’s based on the award-winning novel of the same name that’s set during WW2.

Alongside Shawn Levy, Dan Levine and Josh Barry are set to produce. Steven Knight, behind Peaky Blinders, will serve as one of the writers.

Hugh Laurie, Mark Ruffalo, Louis Hofmann, and Aria Mia Loberti have been assembled for the cast.

Backwards

Type: Feature Film

Julianna Baggott and Finneas Scott will be writing this de-aging movie alongside Safehouse Pictures.

Here’s what’s known about the movie so far:

“A dying father chooses a method to extend his life that involves reverse aging in a de-aging facility. Appointed to be his caretaker is his estrange daughter. As the years peel off, they are able to get to the core of where they went wrong as the father relives the memory of different portions of his life, experiences which made him an unlikeable person.”

Dark Days At The Magna Carta

Type: Feature Film

Announced in May 2020, we got word that Shawn Levy and Netflix had picked up the rights to Dark Days At The Magna Carta, a thriller from Michael Paisley.

Sadly, it’s super early in development as of the time of publishing although it’s said that the project would likely become a franchise.

Mika Model

Type: Movie

First announced back in 2016, everything has gone quiet on this project based on Paolo Bacigalupi’s short story published in Slate.

Ripple

Type: Movie

Netflix first won the rights to this adaptation of a short story by Max Taxe back in February 2021. Little has been said about the project since its first announcement which is described as sci-fi and romance.

Here’s a brief overview of what you can expect:

“When a time traveler starts meddling with the past just as Miles finally meets the love of his life, he must battle ever shifting timelines to find her again.”

Shadow and Bone (Season 2)

Type: Series

After its debut in early 2021, Shadow and Bone quickly found an audience brilliantly adapted the book by Leigh Bardugo.

The series is returning for a second season (expected in 2023) with filming taking place through much of 2022 with several new cast members.

Stranger Things (Season 5)

Coming to Netflix: ~2024

Type: Series

Coming back for one final season is Stranger Things, Netflix’s biggest flagship series that first debuted in 2016. Although The Duffer Brothers are behind Netflix’s hit, Levy has championed the vision and been actively involved since day dot serving as an executive producer and has directed numerous episodes.

The Moon Represents My Heart

Type: Series

Based on an upcoming book by Pim Wangtechawat (set to release in 2023) this new limited series is going to be headlined by Gemma Chan.

Here’s what we know so far about the story:

“A story about a British-Chinese family with the secret ability to time travel. After the parents vanish, their son and daughter search for them across time while coming-of-age as adults.”

The Poet

Type: Feature Film

Announced in April 2021, this film will adapt a true-crime article by Corey Mead that’s available on Medium which has been described as a mix of Gone Girl and The Gift.

Greg Nichols and Matthew Pearl serves as executive producer. Pouya Shahbazian and Dan Cohen serve as producers.

Here’s what we can expect:

“Tells the story of Ruth Finley, who escaped a murderer as a teen only to find herself on the run again decades later as the BTK killer terrorizes her hometown. With a team of police investigators and her devoted husband intent on saving her, the identity of her tormentor is too chilling to believe.”

Uprising

Type: Feature Film

This feature film is set to adapt the Raymond Villareal novel A People’s History of the Vampire Uprising. It’s set to be directed by Travis Knight who is best known Kubo and the Two Strings and Paranorman.

Here’s what you can expect from the movie:

“After a global viral outbreak turns people into vampires, CIA agent Lauren Webb works against the clock to uncover the truth behind a growing uprising that threatens to wipe out humanity. Based on Raymond Villareal’s novel.”

