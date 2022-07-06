Ways to nurture love in relationship: Therapist shares tips

- With time, the partners need and wants can change. It is important to have a conversation on the things that they are expecting out of the relationship and come in synchronisation.
Published on Jul 06, 2022 05:13 PM IST
Relationships, after the initial phase of firecrackers, become a journey of patience, affection, communication and understanding. It also requires a lot of acceptance of the other person and the change that they have been undergoing over time. “As time goes on and infatuation wanes, we make the shift from being in love to loving someone- and love is something that must be nurtured,” read an excerpt of Psychotherapist Emily H Sanders’ post where she pointed out six ways to nurture love in relationship to keep it healthy and long.(Unsplash)
Check on your partner: With time, the partners need and wants can change. It is important to have a conversation on the things that they are expecting out of the relationship and come in synchronisation.(Unsplash)
Respect: Especially in tense moments of arguments or difference in opinion, it is important to maintain respect and talk in a calm tone. While expressing your concerns and frustrations are also important, we should do it mindfully.(Unsplash)
Generosity: Using kind words, appreciating your partner and talking to them nicely can make them feel loved and cared for. A happy person is more willing to continue the relationship and create a safe space for the partners to flourish, individually and together.(Unsplash)
Own the mistakes: It is important to take responsibility for our own mistakes. We should own the mistakes and offer apology.(Unsplash)
Champion your partner: Accept their successes, be their best cheerleader and talk highly of them in front of others. These small efforts can help in creating a healthy relationship.(Unsplash)
Feedback: In case of difference of opinion, be open to accepting feedback and changing your behavior accordingly, in case it hurts the partner, or is harmful for the relationship.(Unsplash)
