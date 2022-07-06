West Fargo Library events for the week of July 6

This week’s events:

All Week

Summer Boost reading challenges live

People of all ages can sign up to earn prizes for reading this summer through the library’s Summer Boost program. Learn more or sign up at

westfargolibrary.org/summerboost

.

Wednesday, July 6

8:30 – 9:30 a.m., Little Red Reading Bus at Goldenwood Park, 1330 5th St NW, West Fargo

Learn, meet, share, read, play and create with your friends and neighbors at

Little Red Reading Bus

stops all summer long. The Little Red Reading Bus makes 8 one-hour stops per week at neighborhood parks! Each stop includes tons of books to browse, read, and check out, games and activities for families to practice important literacy skills, new take home activities every week, free wifi access for folks visiting the bus, a library experience where people of all ages can pick up holds, sign up for a library card, ask questions, check out items, pick up Summer Boost prizes and learn about library programs and services. For the complete Little Red Reading Bus route schedule, visit TheLittleRedReadingBus.com.

10 – 11 a.m., Little Red Reading Bus at Maplewood Park, 1504 17th Ave. E., West Fargo

10:30 – 11:30 a.m., Ready to Read Storytime at West Fargo Public Library

Ready to Read Storytimes at the West Fargo Public Library are open, interactive storytime sessions that get children practicing early literacy skills through reading, writing, songs, play, and art activities before they head to Kindergarten. Ready to Read Storytime is intended for children ages 3 – 5, but kids of other ages will not be turned away. Each storytime is a little different, but attendees always read, play and create together. Each week has a new theme, new stories, new activities and new fun.

Thursday, July 7

8:30 – 9:30 a.m., Little Red Reading Bus at Rendezvous Park, 1055 32nd Ave. W., West Fargo

10 – 11 a.m., Little Red Reading Bus at Shadow Wood Park, 3545 4th St. E., West Fargo

6 – 8 p.m., Technology Tutors Available at West Fargo Library

Volunteer technology tutors are available to assist with topics like: basic computer, tablet, eReader or smartphone skills; basic internet and browser skills; setting up email or social media accounts; learning how to use apps and websites; and streaming and downloading digital media. Sign up for an appointment at WestFargoLibrary.org.

2:30 – 3:30 p.m., Let’s Make Ocean Art (for grades K – 5) at West Fargo Library

Kids are invited to the West Fargo Public Library to make a handful of different ocean-themed crafts. All ages are invited to this event, but it is intended for kids ages 6 – 11. No registration required.

Friday, July 8

10:30 – 11:30 a.m., Baby Boost Storytime at West Fargo Public Library

Baby Boost Storytime at the West Fargo Library provides a safe and encouraging space for babies, toddlers and their caregivers to interact and grow language and social skills through books, rhymes, movement, and play. Activities from this storytime also help foster an emotional connection between the child and their caregiver, which helps to create a positive association with learning and reading.

Saturday, July 9

10 a.m. – noon, Technology Tutors Available at West Fargo Library

1 – 4 p.m., Family History Research Specialist Available by Appointment

Jackie, a West Fargo Public Library program assistant and long-time genealogist, is available from 1 – 4 p.m. on the second Saturday of every month to answer questions about genealogy, assist in research, provide resources and share tips and tricks she has learned over her decades of experience with family history research. To sign up for an appointment, visit WestFargoLibrary.org/genealogy

Sunday, July 10

The West Fargo Public Library is closed Sundays from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

Monday, July 11

5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Little Red Reading Bus at Meadowlark Park, 8880 Lost River Road, Horace

6 – 7 p.m., Monday Night Readers Book Club Monthly Meeting at West Fargo Library

This month, the Monday Night Readers will discuss “Firekeeper’s Daughter” by Angeline Boulley. Learn more about the Monday Night Readers and other library book clubs at

westfargolibrary.org/bookclubs

7 – 8 p.m., Little Red Reading Bus at Dakota Park, 5600 Ninth St. W., West Fargo

Tuesday, July 12

10 a.m. – noon, Technology Tutors Available at West Fargo Library

5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Little Red Reading Bus at Village West Park, 4415 Ninth Ave. Circle S, Fargo

7 – 8 p.m., Little Red Reading Bus at Tintes Park, 161 Sixth Ave. E, West Fargo