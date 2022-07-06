Yeh Dooriyan actor Paresh Pahuja confirms he’s in a long distance relationship, ‘I am experiencing a little sweet thing right now.’

Paresh Pahuja, who marked his acting debut in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Tiger Zinda Hai alongside Salman Khan, was also seen in shows like Tandav, Marzi A Game of Lies, Banned, etc. The actor was recently seen in a web series Yeh Dooriyan with Manjari Fadnnis. It is streaming on HumaraMovie. It is about a married couple, Vikram and Aisha, who find themselves in a long-distance relationship due to the unexpected lockdown.

Lockdown led to Yeh Dooriyan

When asked how did his lockdown go, he shares, “When everything goes right in your life, you tend to assume everything will go on right now. I moved to a bigger house, and the lockdown happened. Financially it was a bit of stress, but I was okay and took it in my stride. But living alone was a challenge. I was doing every household chore to distract myself, but there was constant anxiety around me. I am someone who gets affected easily. I think this was one of the reasons that I said yes to this project, Yeh Dooriyan. I thought it would keep me engaged for 30 days. The lockdown forced me to look within and introspect.”

Platform doesn’t matter

Being a part of several shows on OTT, when asked if it has changed the narrative of storytelling, Paresh says, “I feel no matter what you tell, if your content is honest, then it will definitely find its audience. No one has to stick to any formula. To shoot Yeh Dooriyan was a new experience for me as it is one of its kind. One has to keep evolving and rediscovering.”

Paresh’s real life love story

Yeh Dooriyan shows a long-distance couple who plan to be together on their wedding anniversary. Paresh opens up about having one such relationship in real life. “I am experiencing a little sweet thing right now. She is not in the country. At times, I am all in, and sometimes I have second thoughts about it. It is a very tricky space to be in but let’s see where it goes. If there’s a chance to meet her, then it would be great,” he gushes.

An actor’s destiny

On a parting note, Paresh reveals that he feels that as an actor, he has no control over bagging a project, considering it’s a long process of approvals and auditions. “It’s a long chain of people you have to go through, which I had absolutely no control over. For me, the people who are working with me should have belief in me. Some people are great at knowing what projects should help them in creating their brand value,” he concludes.

