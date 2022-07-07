14 Children Of Celebrities Who Changed Their Last Name For One Reason Or Another

14.

Though Oliver and Kate Hudson have elected not to change their names, their biological dad Bill Hudson wishes they would. “I had five birth children but I now consider myself a father of three. I no longer recognize Oliver and Kate as my own,” he told The Daily Mail. “I would ask them to stop using the Hudson name. They are no longer a part of my life. Oliver … is dead to me now. As is Kate. I am mourning their loss even though they are still walking this earth.”