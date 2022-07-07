27 Unpopular “Stranger Things” Takes That Are Hotter Than Hopper’s Flamethrower

The last submission on this list sends a shiver up my spine.
Stranger Things 4 is officially over, and now that we’ve all watched the final two episodes of the season*, it’s time to take a moment and reflect on our thoughts, feelings, and opinions…
…specifically, the controversial ones. A while back, I asked the BuzzFeed Community to share their most unpopular Stranger Things opinions, and now that Vol. 2 is out in the world, I’m back for a Vol. 2 of my own. Here are 27 of the BuzzFeed audience’s spiciest Stranger Things takes.
You can read the first round of unpopular opinions here.
1.
“Eddie is overrated. He was kind of a dick to the kids at first because Lucas couldn’t play, he’s barely in the show itself because he’s in hiding, and then all of a sudden he comes out, sacrifices himself, and I’m supposed to feel sad? Nah, I was more sad at how Dustin reacted to his death than his death overall. Sorry, not sorry!”
2.
“I found Season 4 less enjoyable and more tedious than the previous ones because we’re following multiple storylines in three locations. It’s hard to be invested when we’re jumping around constantly to different characters.”
3.
“I’m honestly tired of how shallow the characters are now. The first and second seasons really spent time with El, Mike, Hopper, etc. It showed their inner conflicts and motivations, really let the episodes breathe, and we could enjoy the character development. The last two seasons are covering so many characters that we end up only having a shallow overview, which takes the heart out of it. They need to either cut down on characters or preferably just focus on a handful, and let the others support without adding their own conflicts and problems into the mix.”
4.
“Will said he knows what Vecna thinks, so in my opinion, Eleven should’ve died and Season 5 should’ve picked up with Will getting Vecna’d and later becoming a ‘double agent,’ siding with Vecna, and going behind his back to kill him, because his connection to the Upside Down could 100% allow him to do that.”
5.
“I really loved this season and I loved all the characters, even Mike. I think I’m too old to hate on a 14-year-old who acts like a 14-year-old. Anyway, I think the Hawkins crew had the most interesting part of the season. The California crew and Russian storylines were interesting and I loved how it all connected, but they were still weak and I just wanted to see the Hawkins crew since they were the ones actively investigating what was going on. El’s story was interesting, but did they really need to keep her separated from Mike and Will for half the season to tell her story?”
6.
“I don’t want Nancy and Steve to get back together.”
7.
“The Mike/Will/Jonathan storyline was just plain boring. It was like they barely existed. As far as Mike and Jonathan are concerned, I could care less, but it just felt like the writers had no idea what to do with them this season. I really hope they don’t keep going down this road of Will being in love with Mike because Mike is a shitty character and Will deserves a better character arc and more character development. Also, I felt like the Jason storyline was just pointless. There were plenty of obstacles in the way of the Hawkins kids without going there. His character was awful and it didn’t enhance the storyline whatsoever.”
8.
“Argyle sucks. He’s so irritating and adds basically nothing to the plot or the crew. All the other characters they added after Season 1 have been great and worked really well with the main characters, except him.”
9.
“Somebody PLEASE explain to me what the holy heck was going on at Dustin’s girlfriend’s house? That was a waste of my time. And yours, too.”
10.
“I feel like after Season 2, the writers don’t really know what to do with Will. Like, he just sits there, and then at the end of the season he says ‘I can still feel it’ and we’re all like, ‘Oh shit, where did he even come from?'”
11.
“I love Will and he’s so pure but his character could have SO much more depth, especially since they are going with the closeted gay storyline for him! We need a deep Will episode just like we had a Max episode!”
12.
“We need more Will, but without that awful haircut. I hate Nancy’s hair, too. It’s truly awful. I also hated Barb in the first season. I don’t know WHY everyone loved her so much. I was happy she died.”
13.
“I honestly think that Eleven is the most boring, bland character in Stranger Things.”
14.
“I love the show but am surprised by how many people love Season 4 and are calling it a masterpiece. The Russia scenes were so boring and I DID NOT CARE. Winona Ryder’s acting was awful this season. This season just didn’t have the same magic as the others. At least Part 1 didn’t, but I did love Part 2.”
15.
“Both Eleven and Will deserve better than Mike. This season, he was acting so apathetic towards her at first, and as soon as she got her powers back, he just suddenly started caring again. And he’s a terrible friend towards Will.”
16.
“I really think they should have killed off Max. I love her, but I just think it would make more sense for her to die. Like, how do you survive that??? Or at least one of the major characters. But they shouldn’t have killed Eddie. He had so much potential and deserved so much better.”
17.
“Does anyone else feel like the Duffer Brothers maybe haven’t made a solid decision on Max’s death/not death? Like, they were going to kill her off, but then they decided to bring her back, as an option to either have her live or die, based on what details they have left to figure out about next season? I know they know the general story direction and all. And I don’t know if she’s contracted to be in Season 5.”
18.
“They should’ve killed off one of the main characters. It’s always the teenagers who are dying, but I think this season it should’ve been different. I don’t think Max should’ve survived the second time, and if not her, then Steve.”
19.
“Eleven’s story in Season 4 was dragged out and could have been told in half the time. If it wasn’t for Jamie Campbell Bower, I’d have slept through it. Will can do way better than Mike. Nancy is the ultimate badass. She, Robin, and Max are the best.”
20.
“Nancy gets so much grief for how she was in the first few episodes. Like, she was a teenager in the middle of some weird supernatural phenomenon! She didn’t act any different from any teen I know. When Barb went missing she stepped up and went to the Upside Down to look for her. Nancy has consistently stood up to the bad guy in every season and been an absolute badass, yet people online call her prissy. Y’all need to recognize!”
21.
“This may sound weird, but I ship Nancy and Robin.”
22.
“I think we love Stranger Things so much because the last couple episodes of each season are amazing, and it’s that that we tend to remember. In many of the seasons, the earlier episodes are boring and drawn out.”
23.
“Season 1 is the best season. There is something so charming about those kids that kinda gets lost as the series progresses.”
24.
“I think they are ruining Hopper. He was trying so hard to be better for El and find a path to being a good dad, albeit an overprotective one. Now he is more fussed about Joyce. Come to think of it, Joyce is doing the same. What happened to being scared for Will all the time?”
25.
“Maybe Game of Thrones ruined me, but I keep waiting for Stranger Things to kill their darlings. The stakes don’t seem so high when they all keep getting out of life-threatening situations. Episode 4 was the best because it truly seemed like we’d lose Max. They need to take it further and actually kill off one or some of the mains.”
26.
“I really like Stranger Things, and I enjoyed the first part of Season 4, but…I think it’s time for it to end. It started out as a show about a group of plucky kids saving the day, but they’ve mostly all grown up. I think we have a hard time letting things go (i.e., the constant remakes and sequels) and I don’t want Stranger Things to end on a bad note. A lot of shows sacrifice the story for the cash grab and keep pushing out seasons even after they’ve run out of ideas. Four seasons (of any show) is plenty, five is pushing it.”
27.
And finally, the most controversial opinion of ’em all: “The Kate Bush song isn’t that good.”
Source link