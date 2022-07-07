‘Black Bird’ captures the cat-and-mouse game around catching a serial killer

Although Taron Egerton (“Rocketman,” “Kingsman”) plays the central role of Jimmy Keene, the suave drug dealer enlisted by prosecutors to help himself by helping them, the pivotal part belongs to Paul Walter Hauser (“Richard Jewell”) as Larry Hall, who the police had dismissed as a blowhard, not a murderer, despite his confessions to them.

Hall might be creepy and odd, but those qualities — from the Yosemite Sam facial hair to the way his voice trails off into high-pitched nothingness — explains why law enforcement hasn’t taken him seriously. Still, there appears to be a trail of missing girls behind his strange boasts, leaving shrewder investigators desperate to find tangible evidence that will keep him in prison, which is where Keene comes in.

Facing a long drug sentence, Keene is offered the chance to get out of prison if he can cozy up to Hall and earn his trust, forcing him to enter a dangerous lockup and try to befriend someone who is suspicious of any kindness.

Everything about Hauser’s performance makes Hall seem like an unlikely criminal mastermind. Yet he’s as cagey in sharing details as he is emotionally needy, qualities that Keene must work to exploit without giving himself away or getting killed first.